'Thank you for stealing from me'- AKA blasts fan for illegal download
When a fan took to Twitter on Thursday to gush over AKA's new album the last thing the tweep expected was to be put on blast for downloading from an illegal file sharing website.
The Super Mega's Twitter mentions are filled on the daily with messages of love which he occasionally responds to but when he got a mention from a fan gushing over his track Daddy Issues II, he noticed something strange.
The track, which the fan had screengrabbed had a download site next to the title.
AKA took a page out of the "kill them with kindness" bible and responded with a savage clapback.
Thank You for that gracious and awesome compliment. I’m glad you think it’s beautiful .... but since it says https://t.co/9WMTdQSriy ... I guess it’s not good enough to buy. So thank you for stealing from me 🙏🏼 Enjoy. https://t.co/DxHedZU4Kg— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 30, 2018
The streets were a mess over the comment and soon AKA and the moemish were the talk of the town.
Fans were split over whether AKA was being petty or leadership for his response.
This guy is growing on me really...look how he just blasted this guy but still showing gratitude... pic.twitter.com/E7AI9GBJ2J— MaZikhali (@zookeyt1) August 30, 2018
Stealing ain't good. No artist wants to work hard on their music and this happens.— Rocking With You (@Soulman_SA) August 30, 2018
While others couldn't get over the fan's moemish.
Ai lwena, be more careful next time!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gvzh6Jd2LV— phatty.. 🌻 (@__andeeN) August 30, 2018
FlexJam yani🙄! You could’ve Fakaza that album homie🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/sRWqezqKV9— Jet Li (@thomas60910116) August 30, 2018
Homie straight up put himself on blast and tagged AKA 💀💀 Foolish 🤦🏽♂ pic.twitter.com/HL039SmSFM— Sniper Gang 🧐 (@MrRamphisa) August 30, 2018
Haaaaa! Even iPhone Users Go On Flexyjam????😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8naB3FJWx3— LastNameIsAlsoMy1stName (@DeezySkyWalker) August 30, 2018
Nci Nci Nci!! Putting Stickers On A Bentley😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UDUlMty0Vz— LastNameIsAlsoMy1stName (@DeezySkyWalker) August 30, 2018