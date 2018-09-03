TshisaLIVE

Confirmed! Uzalo production resumes after SABC payment

03 September 2018 - 11:39 By Kyle Zeeman
Uzalo cast members have returned to work after the SABC made a payment to production company Stained Glass Pictures.
Uzalo cast members have returned to work after the SABC made a payment to production company Stained Glass Pictures.
Image: Twitter/ Uzalo

A week after cast and crew of popular SABC 1 soapie Uzalo downed tools after they were not paid, the show's creators have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the show has resumed production.

In a statement last week production house Stained Glass Pictures explained that staff decided to suspend their services after they weren't paid their salaries on August 25. They claimed that they were waiting for an outstanding payment from the cash-strapped SABC.

However, the production house confirmed to TshisaLIVE that after a meeting with staff and crew late last week, the matter had been resolved and production resumed on Monday.

"We can confirm that SABC has made payment to Stained Glass Pictures and that shooting has resumed," publicist Marang Setshwaelo said.

She would not comment on the amount paid to the production house.

The show made headlines last week when it was revealed that producers informed staff that the production company was waiting on outstanding payments from the SABC at the start of the August and were given the option to continue working or take immediate leave. The majority of the cast and crew decided to continue working, until payday came.

“As a company, we carried the costs of production for as long as we were able to, while waiting for the outstanding payments to be settled by the public broadcaster. Since we were unable to make payments on payday, the 25th of August, the staff have exercised their right to withhold services until they receive their August salaries,” executive producer of Stained Glass Pictures Pepsi Pokane said at the time. 

Uzalo halts production- Twitter is split over the news

Uzalo: The Legacy maybe?
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

'Broke' SABC clarifies who's sponsoring 'Brooke Logan's' SA visit

"SABC3 piggy-backed on this visit and therefore did not incur any costs," said the SABC.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Uzalo's Baby Cele: There's a bit of Gabi in all of us

The veteran actress dishes the deets on why her character is sooo relatable.
TshisaLIVE
20 days ago

Most read

  1. Inside cricket star Temba Bavuma’s fairytale white wedding TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Sho Majozi 'kicked off' Afropunk after-party stage TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | Eminem dropped a surprise album & here's 4 songs you need to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Black Coffee speaks out on alleged affair: 'Before you get used to everything, ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa: I won't get married to prove a point to society or because my bum is ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
X