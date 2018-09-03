WATCH | Michelle Obama bear hugs a teary, MAGA hat-wearing Kanye West

After the commotion Childish Gambino's This Is America caused with all its symbolism, the artist has released yet another video that will have tongues wagging, as it features a somewhat apologetic Kanye West being embraced by Michelle Obama.

Childish Gambino sure is coming for all the awards where music videos are concerned. Right after releasing the visuals for his Feels Like Summer, he landed on the international Twitter trends list.

While the animated visuals caught the world's attention, it was the cameos included in the video that caused all the noise, particularly Kanye West.

Just days after Kanye West apologised for his "slavery is a choice" narrative and any "offence" caused by his support for Trump, Childish Gambino showed him crying and then receiving a hug from Michelle Obama.

Tweeps and international media have since interpreted the visuals differently, particularly the Kanye West and Michelle Obama scene.