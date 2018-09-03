TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Michelle Obama bear hugs a teary, MAGA hat-wearing Kanye West

Childish Gambino has left that hug up to interpretation, but just like his This is America music video, it will sure have people talkin'!

03 September 2018 - 11:37 By Chrizelda Kekana
In the latest Childish Gambino video, an animated Michelle Obama bear hugs a crying Kanye West, who's wearing a MAGA hat.
Image: YouTube/Childish Gambino

After the commotion Childish Gambino's This Is America caused with all its symbolism, the artist has released yet another video that will have tongues wagging, as it features a somewhat apologetic Kanye West being embraced by Michelle Obama.

Childish Gambino sure is coming for all the awards where music videos are concerned. Right after releasing the visuals for his Feels Like Summer, he landed on the international Twitter trends list.

While the animated visuals caught the world's attention, it was the cameos included in the video that caused all the noise, particularly Kanye West.

Just days after Kanye West apologised for his "slavery is a choice" narrative and any "offence" caused by his support for Trump, Childish Gambino showed him crying and then receiving a hug from Michelle Obama.

Tweeps and international media have since interpreted the visuals differently, particularly the Kanye West and Michelle Obama scene.

The video is directed by Donald Glover, Ivan Dixon and Greg SharpCharacter, designed by Justin Richburg and co-produced by Fam Rothstein for Wolf + Rothstein.

The clip also alludes to a number of contemporary pop culture stories, like the scene where a cartoon resembling Travis Scott appears to be destroying a block tower made by Nicki Minaj, a possible reference to their sales battle that prompted Nicki lash out at him on social media.

Other cameos in the music video include artists like Trippie Redd, Lil Pump, Lil Uzi Vert, Chance the Rapper and Solange. 

See who else you can spot? Watch the video below:

