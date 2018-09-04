IN MEMES | Twitter was not ready for MaZet's revenge & boy was it entertaining!
Between Mazet's revenge and Zim Zim's psychotic praise Twitter needs an hour of Lockdown.
This is an open letter on behalf of all Mzansi Magic viewers who religiously tune in to watch Lockdown every Monday without fail.
Dear Mandla N, Mzansi Magic and the powers that be...
Tweeps are really tired of asking for the same thing week after week. There's too much drama going on Lockdown for it to be just 30 minutes (including the million adverts).
Twitter couldn't help but complain about the amount of adverts they have to endure when they are intently focused on watching the drama unfold.
With MaZet finally losing her cool and getting her revenge... and Zim Zim laughing through a chaotic situation while giving praise to God for the next murder victim on her list. There's just too much happening for the series to be a mere 30 minutes.
With that being said, Twitter is absolutely in love with the effort they can clearly see that has been put into putting the show together. They appreciate it but they are now ready for more time slots (like say... Monday to Friday) or at least an hour every Monday.
Because honestly this 30 minutes business is a violation of our rights.
#LockdownS3 #LockdownMzansi— NgwanaKoPitori💆🏿♀️ (@Kamogelo_MN) September 3, 2018
Lockdown must play for an hour. Re nale di rights le rona! pic.twitter.com/X4dSdOSHX2
We hope y'all will do the right thing...
Sincerely,
Mzansi Twitter.
Otherwise Twitter still had the memes for MaZet's revenge last night.
Too much lituation. MaZet wenzan #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/wO6FhhrozV— 💕Valentine_Mabula💕 (@Big_Booty_babe) September 3, 2018
MaZet Had To Do What She Had To Do. Revenge Ok 😋🙌🙌#LockdownMzansi #LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/PhBuI5nz4y— 👑HAPPY BEY'DAY BEYONCÉ ❤❤ (@BongiBMbele) September 3, 2018
MaZet Is Back Yalll.. Tjewen #LockdownMzansi #LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/41eWMBYV2T— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) September 3, 2018
Mazet is back...keep it here ekse #LockdownS3 #Lockdownmzansi @Mzansimagic pic.twitter.com/xxDipNAtOJ— @wandilendaba (@wandilendaba7) September 3, 2018
Mazet needs to be normal now. Ain't the same without the real her.💔💔 #LockdownS3 #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/RupfPhHCJz— NQOBILE❤ (@ConqueredR) September 3, 2018
The song they played while MaZet stabbed Sharon 😭💔— THANOS (@pablo_pabii) September 3, 2018
We demand a soundtrack 😭#LockdownS3 #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/DYntkSBUQx
Mazet shut down the place like #LockdownS3 #Lockdownmzansi #lockdow pic.twitter.com/A6uR1TFGMC— 🅿alywise (@palc101) September 3, 2018
Zim Zim 😂😂😂 is having a blessed day, praising God and receiving some holy ghost blessing 😭😭💔💔. Her laughter during the mesz guys 😭😭#LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/wRkwKkYzCZ— Mamello Mokoena (@melo_mamikie) September 3, 2018
Zim Zim I receive it I receive it you are full of mercy then @nelisiwe_sibiya soundtracks made the scene worse #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/1VfVNkQj6T— LANI LUNA (@Lanilunatic) September 3, 2018