SNAPS | The photoshopped version of the #NikeAd of your faves is HILARIOUS!
Mzansi has created an ad featuring Bonang Matheba, Jacob Zuma, Zodwa Wabantu and many more.
We don't know for sure if it's inspiration or just lack of chill that drove Mzansi to go create their own Just Do It black and white advertisement but the added spice is hilarious.
Nike sparked a fierce debate after it decided to use Colin Kaepernick as the face for the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" campaign earlier this week. There have been widespread calls of boycott for the brand, with some people even burning their Nike merchandise.
While some people weren't impressed with Nike's choice, others have come out in support of the campaign.
Just days after the outrage and reaction the internet found a light-hearted side of the situation.
Instead of really deep, inspirational quotes tweeps took some of the shadiest quotes that's linked to Mzansi's celebs and created their own black and white version of the #NikeAd.
Never the ones to be left behind Mzansi was right up there with the rest and featured Nomzamo Mbatha, Nicole Nyaba, Lady Zamar, Nasty C and Minnie Dlamini among others on the ads.
#TheBackRoom🚪🔑 since the #NikeAd which featured #CollenKapernick has sparked the #NikeAd memes we thought why don’t we bring it home. If Nike where to interview our celebrities here is what we think their catch phrases would read. P.S this is all for laughs. Breathe 🤪 SWIPE left.
But it didn't stop there! Y'all know no trend is ever complete without the likes of Kelly Khumalo, Zodwa Wabantu or your girl Bonang Matheba.
The level of zero-chill on these particular set of snaps is on a negative 100.
Even international stars were roped in.
