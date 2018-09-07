SNAPS | The photoshopped version of the #NikeAd of your faves is HILARIOUS!

We don't know for sure if it's inspiration or just lack of chill that drove Mzansi to go create their own Just Do It black and white advertisement but the added spice is hilarious.

Nike sparked a fierce debate after it decided to use Colin Kaepernick as the face for the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" campaign earlier this week. There have been widespread calls of boycott for the brand, with some people even burning their Nike merchandise.

While some people weren't impressed with Nike's choice, others have come out in support of the campaign.