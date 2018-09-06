Solo refuses to 'play victim' after tweeps suggest he's being snubbed for the likes of Boity
Solo has come out to defend Boity after tweeps criticised her gig list and dragged him into the mix.
Tweeps believe Boity doesn't "deserve" to be fully booked, while musicians like Solo don't get gigs.
Solo made it clear that he was not going to start "playing victim" after one tweep claimed that "actual" artists like him were being snubbed.
The tweep said he wasn't hating on Boity but was just pointing out that a rapper like Solo with the catalogue he has, should be the one bagging the gigs.
Solo politely refused the chance to be the victim in the matter, saying that maybe he just doesn't pull a crowd but none of that mattered to him because he would stay in his lane and slay there.
"Boity is doing her thing. The assumption is that people don't wanna see me live I guess... or I'm not crowd pulling. Truth is it doesn't matter. Put it on me rather. No victim mentality. Putting on my own shows," said Solo.
Weird how I ran into this. Boity is doing her thing. The assumption is that people don't wanna see me live I guess... or I'm not crowd pulling. Truth is it doesn't matter. Put it on me rather. No victim mentality. Putting on my own shows. TOUR DATES FOR TOUR DATES coming soon😉 https://t.co/gtfGidMvUz— Solo (@ThisIsSoloSA) September 5, 2018
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Boity said the hype around her track Wuz Dat is more than she could have ever imagined.
Not only is her song topping charts and getting massive airplay on radio, it's being downloaded at top speed and she already has over 15 bookings till October.
"I got into this because it is something that I've been wanting to do for so long, for so many years actually. It's just me heeding a call and chasing a passion of mine and so far it's good," she told TshisaLIVE.
Solo on the other hand got props from other rappers and his fans for standing up for Boity.
It's just like him, his fans said, he's classy like that!
You're a flippen dope ass artist, lyrically profound, releasing masterpiece after masterpiece, and engage like crazy when you perform live. Those who understand your talent will always be right there to support you. https://t.co/AyXKxEndb1— Rogue Poledancer 🎈 (@LeratoMannya) September 5, 2018