Solo refuses to 'play victim' after tweeps suggest he's being snubbed for the likes of Boity

Solo has come out to defend Boity after tweeps criticised her gig list and dragged him into the mix.

Tweeps believe Boity doesn't "deserve" to be fully booked, while musicians like Solo don't get gigs.

Solo made it clear that he was not going to start "playing victim" after one tweep claimed that "actual" artists like him were being snubbed.

The tweep said he wasn't hating on Boity but was just pointing out that a rapper like Solo with the catalogue he has, should be the one bagging the gigs.

Solo politely refused the chance to be the victim in the matter, saying that maybe he just doesn't pull a crowd but none of that mattered to him because he would stay in his lane and slay there.

"Boity is doing her thing. The assumption is that people don't wanna see me live I guess... or I'm not crowd pulling. Truth is it doesn't matter. Put it on me rather. No victim mentality. Putting on my own shows," said Solo.