Letoya Makhene gets back into shape after 4th baby

Ten months after giving birth to her fourth child, Letoya Makhene has dropped the post baby weight.

Earlier this year, Letoya embarked on a fitness mission and partnered with a company to get her diet in order.

"I have never exposed myself like this. But after I battled to get into shape after baby no 4, I made it my mission to find out what I'm doing wrong this time-since doing what I did after three babies was failing me! Well... I found out that it gets harder to get into shape the more babies you have plus the older you get the more your metabolism slows down. Having a baby at 27 and having one at 33 really does make a huge difference!!!".

