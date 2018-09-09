TshisaLIVE

Letoya Makhene gets back into shape after 4th baby

09 September 2018 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Letoya Makhene is bringing sexy back.
Ten months after giving birth to her fourth child, Letoya Makhene has dropped the post baby weight. 

Earlier this year, Letoya embarked on a fitness mission and partnered with a company to get her diet in order. 

"I have never exposed myself like this. But after I battled to get into shape after baby no 4, I made it my mission to find out what I'm doing wrong this time-since doing what I did after three babies was failing me!  Well... I found out that it gets harder to get into shape the more babies you have plus the older you get the more your metabolism slows down.  Having a baby at 27 and having one at 33 really does make a huge difference!!!". 

Here's a look at Letoya's weight loss. (Swipe left) 

View this post on Instagram

🍇I cannot believe that my journey with @_sadepage and the @feedmefresh_sadepage team is almost coming to an end 😭 I have never exposed myself like this. But after I battled to get into shape after baby no 4, I made it my mission to find out what I'm doing wrong this time-since doing what I did after 3 babies was failing me! 💪🏾 Well... I found out that it gets harder to get into shape the more babies you have PLUS the older you get the more your matabolism slows down... Yes yes... I know that I'm only turning 34 tomorrow 🎂 But apparently having a baby at 27 and having one at 33 really does make a huge difference!!!🤰🏾 These are before pics of me on @_sadepage 's meal plan for me... And me a month after.🙈🙉🙊 Yes-it's made a world of a difference that I chose to NOT stop working out even during my detox-which was crazy 🤯😱😵 But I've also learned that once I start eating the right foods for my body and my blood type - then dropping those unwanted kilos really isn't that hard 😎 So if you want to take back control over your body, then book your own body assessment with @_sadepage on www.feedmefresh.co.za 🥦 #ItsNotADietItsALifestyle 🥥

A post shared by Qinisela (@letoyamakhene) on

