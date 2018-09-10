TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu clears the air on 'pregnancy' questions

10 September 2018 - 11:31 By Karishma Thakurdin
Zodwa Wabantu is just goals on so many levels.
Zodwa Wabantu is just goals on so many levels.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Everyone knows that Zodwa Wabantu is a free sprit, who is all about living life to the fullest and on her own terms.

Things like conforming to society's norms and fitting into a box isn't part of Zodwa's rule book.

Ever since Zodwa burst into the spotlight she's inspired many women to love their bodies and be confident in their own skin. 

So, when she shared a video of herself shaking her booty in a black g-string and a sheer top - women filled the comments section with applause for her confidence. 

However, one follower decided to question Zodwa about whether she was expecting. Imagine! 

"R u expecting Zodwa Wabantu?," the person asked. 

But in true Zodwa style, she didn't bat an eyelid and openly admitted that she had just gained weight. 

"No babe. I'm getting fat," she said. 

Talk about your confidence game being on 100! 

Here's the video that started it all: 

View this post on Instagram

You wanna be free like Zodwa Wabantu? ❤❤❤

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

Tsitsi Chiumya & Bongani Dube of Trevor Noah's NationWide series are funny AF!

Trevor Noah presents NationWild will be launched on September 24 as a first on Showmax, featuring Tsitsi Chiumya & Bongani Dube and 11 more comedians.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Mduduzi Mabaso: Actors should focus on education rather than fame

Education is the key to lasting success, not fame, says Mduduzi Mabaso.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

The Herd's Paballo: I was told to prepare for the worst & backlash

It's not easy playing Nkosana.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Moretele Park organisers: 'Amanda Black must stop the excuses & pay us back!'

"Amanda must pay us back the money. She's trying to say that 'I was there earlier' so that she doesn't pay us back," Moretele Park organiser.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Die Antwoord klap back SA style at Eminem TshisaLIVE
  2. WTF! Twitter left shook as shoes fly off in Cardi B & Nicki Minaj FIGHT! TshisaLIVE
  3. Rapper Mac Miller dies in Los Angeles at age 26 TshisaLIVE
  4. Kanye West addresses Drake - Twitter goes berserk TshisaLIVE
  5. Celebs defend Cassper in #FillUp saga against Benny Mayengani, but Twitter's ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Williams fined after controversial US. Open final
Firefighter’s family grieve the loss of their brother, Khathutshelo Muedi
X