WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu clears the air on 'pregnancy' questions

Everyone knows that Zodwa Wabantu is a free sprit, who is all about living life to the fullest and on her own terms.

Things like conforming to society's norms and fitting into a box isn't part of Zodwa's rule book.

Ever since Zodwa burst into the spotlight she's inspired many women to love their bodies and be confident in their own skin.

So, when she shared a video of herself shaking her booty in a black g-string and a sheer top - women filled the comments section with applause for her confidence.

However, one follower decided to question Zodwa about whether she was expecting. Imagine!

"R u expecting Zodwa Wabantu?," the person asked.

But in true Zodwa style, she didn't bat an eyelid and openly admitted that she had just gained weight.

"No babe. I'm getting fat," she said.

Talk about your confidence game being on 100!

Here's the video that started it all: