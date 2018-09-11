TshisaLIVE

DJ Fresh on how the system makes black kids question their worthiness

11 September 2018 - 11:12 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Fresh has been in the radio broadcast industry for over 3 decades.
Image: YouTube/Trending SA

DJ Fresh is one of the most loved and respected DJ's in Mzansi and the world. The radio personality, who has done a lot to inspire upcoming musicians has opened up about some of the challenges young people are faced with, which he hopes to help curb.

In an interview on Trending SA DJ Fresh said one of the hardest barriers to jump over as a young person in SA, particularly a black young person was the way the system is set up. 

"I think it is everything (to bring other people up with him). Especially in a country where black kids never got any opportunities. A lot of black kids still operate from a point of 'I am really worthy of this opportunity'."

"The way the system works, you still have self-doubt at the back of your mind. The way the system is structured, as a black kid you always wonder, 'Am I worthy of this opportunity, am I good enough?' And you know you are good enough but the way the system works you are always doubting yourself."

The DJ, who once told the story of how he knocked on doors and dropped off demos at radio stations for five years before getting his break, explained that the road gets difficult even after you get your eventual break.

"I pretty much stopped and then the YFM opportunity appeared. But I had stopped sending demos because I was like nobody is responding. Nobody is calling. After five years of trying and trying, I stopped because I was like let me focus on school. So that is what I did, and then the light shone," he told listeners on his Metro FM show.

Watch the rest of the interview below.

