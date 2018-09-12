Lerato Kganyago sends hater packing over questions about DJ Zinhle friendship
Lerato Kganyago isn't shy to use the block button on her social media accounts or to clapback with a whole lot of spice.
So it would be in your best interests to chose your comments wisely before jumping onto Lerato's page.
Here's what happened to one tweep who didn't know about Lerato's stinging clap backs.
Lerato shared snaps of DJ Zinhle and her at a gig together.
"Friends that play together...work together," she captioned the post.
Friends that play together...Work together!! @DJZinhle pic.twitter.com/J3JPhuDQEx— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) September 11, 2018
While tweeps commented on how they were friendship goals, one person questioned how they were "friends" if they only know each other for a few weeks.
Yoh batho enna di friends for few weeks setse lere "friendship goals" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bzLzYMOeXS— Rabii ♤♤♤ (@Rabii_Sebolai) September 11, 2018
Lerato did not waste time in setting the tweep straight.
I’ve been friends with Zinhle from 2007. Now if you made an effort to know my history you would know I met her when I start DJ’ing.— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) September 11, 2018
But because you are a shit stirrer you draw your own conclusions. You are lemony ❤️
Lerato also had a whole lot of spice for a follower who wanted to unfollow her before she got blocked.
Some of you guys need to go check into Tara Hospital. You come here, be rude to us, we block you, then you turn around and say you did nothing 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/ysxtVlBqRM— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) September 12, 2018