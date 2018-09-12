TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago sends hater packing over questions about DJ Zinhle friendship

12 September 2018 - 10:52 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lerato Kganyago isn't shy with the spice.
Lerato Kganyago isn't shy with the spice.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

Lerato Kganyago isn't shy to use the block button on her social media accounts or to clapback with a whole lot of spice. 

So it would be in your best interests to chose your comments wisely before jumping onto Lerato's page.

Here's what happened to one tweep who didn't know about Lerato's stinging clap backs. 

Lerato shared snaps of DJ Zinhle and her at a gig together. 

"Friends that play together...work together," she captioned the post. 

While tweeps commented on how they were friendship goals, one person questioned how they were "friends" if they only know each other for a few weeks. 

Lerato did not waste time in setting the tweep straight. 

Lerato also had a whole lot of spice for a follower who wanted to unfollow her before she got blocked. 

Revealed | Cassper doesn't own the #FillUp trademark and can't take action

Cassper Nyovest might be able to take action in the future if the trademark is granted.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

That Sandton billboard proposal is a stunt, fam #TaylaSaysYes

Romantic gesture or stunt? Soz, romantics!
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Lerato Kganyago on allegedly being 'stalked': I’m terrified, this is getting out of hand

"I'm not one to get scared but this has me crying now."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'Malicious attacks' force Sbahle Mpisane's family to delete hospital video

Sbahle Mpisane's family have come under fire for 'forcing' her to appear in the tocuhing video.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Twitter zones in on Lady Zamar's Idols SA outfit. Again! TshisaLIVE
  2. Rapper Mac Miller dies in Los Angeles at age 26 TshisaLIVE
  3. The Herd's Paballo: I was told to prepare for the worst & backlash TshisaLIVE
  4. Die Antwoord klap back SA style at Eminem TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why OPW couple Sli & Sbu had the streets scattered TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X