Burn! Cassper claps back at 'Chris Martin Facetime' hate

The social media streets were filled with comments on what the pair could be discussing and whether Cassper was a "show off" for posting the snap.

One brave user even suggested that it was Cassper who had called Chris so he could flex about having famous friends.

"That time you're the one that called him acting like he called you," the user responded next to a meme.

Cassper was not impressed and delivered a verbal smackdown that had fans scattering for cover.

He started off by telling the hater that Chris had called him.

"He actually did call me but that doesn’t matter cause you failed to look through your pathetic hate and get inspired."

Cassper said he was once like the critic: "bitter" and "hating the world".

"I was once just as broke as you, just as bitter as you, I hated the world and everyone who was successful but I chose to work hard & look at how far God brought me."

Meanwhile, Twitter was a mess with reaction to it all.