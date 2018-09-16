TshisaLIVE

Halala! Trevor Gumbi is opening doors for young comedians

16 September 2018 - 11:59 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Trevor Gumbi was part of a roast where young comedians showed off their talent.
Image: Via Instagram

Comedy star Trevor Gumbi gave young comedians a chance to show off their talent, with a roast held in Johannesburg recently.

The Tomy Takkies #WalkItOff campaign with Trevor Gumbi was held at the Goliath comedy club in Melrose, Johannesburg, last Thursday and featured four upcoming comedians.

Fans braved the cold weather and packed the club to support the acts and Trevor was clearly on cloud nine, with the excitement visible on his face

Yoh, Bafethu! Trevor opened the show of ukulanzana wearing black leather pants, a black T-shirt and a blazer. He had people rolling on the floor in stitches as he joked about the reasons for his high-profile split from his wife Lucille.

He joked that the reason for his divorce was not cheating, but rather dating UJ students because he wanted to give back to the community.

Whuu shem! Bekumanzi phansi.

The aim of the show was to give young comedians exposure to the industry, as they battled for a pair of Tomy Takkies.

"I'm very excited, this has been a long time coming. I hosted the roast with comedians and they roasted each other. We collectively chose the winner."

He dropped one last nugget of wisdom for all the upcoming comedians out there, explaining how preparing for a stand-up comedy was different to a roast.

He said the two formats were completely different because in stand-up the jokes come to you more naturally and in the moment, whereas with a roast the person is present

