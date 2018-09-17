The Herd's Tiisetso Thoka: People can't 'stay real' in the industry

Tiisetso Thoka may have lit up screens for several years on YoTV to Isithembiso and The Herd, but the star says the most frustrating thing about the industry is that no one is allowed to "be real".

Besides the pressure from the industry and his peers Tiisetso tells TshisaLIVE that fans' expectations can be hard to deal with. Especially when they think that if you are on TV you have got some serious coins.

"People can't stay real. We are all human beings but when some people get into the industry they are perceived as someone who has money or is unnatural.

He said because of this perception of what celebs should be like, fans have often been surprised and thought he might be unapproachable.