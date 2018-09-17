TshisaLIVE

The Herd's Tiisetso Thoka: People can't 'stay real' in the industry

17 September 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Tiisetso Thoka says he always tries to stay real.
Image: Instagram/ Tiisetso Thoka

Tiisetso Thoka may have lit up screens for several years on YoTV to Isithembiso and The Herd, but the star says the most frustrating thing about the industry is that no one is allowed to "be real".

Besides the pressure from the industry and his peers Tiisetso tells TshisaLIVE that fans' expectations can be hard to deal with. Especially when they think that if you are on TV you have got some serious coins.

"People can't stay real. We are all human beings but when some people get into the industry they are perceived as someone who has money or is unnatural. 

He said because of this perception of what celebs should be like, fans have often been surprised and thought he might be unapproachable.

"I am as natural as I am. If people meet me in the streets or the shops I am the same old person. It doesn't matter that I have been on TV for so long or acted in different roles, this is all work."

Despite this, he said that he has no time for "diva tendencies" which is so common in the entertainment space.

"There are no diva tendencies here. My friends will tell you that I am the most excited person in the group when we meet up. It's like I am their biggest fan," he said with a laugh.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
