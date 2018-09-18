WATCH | The best outfits & a surprise proposal: 5 #Emmy moments that took our breath away
SA-born comedian Trevor Noah may have missed out on an Emmy this year but there was no shortage of fireworks at the awards on Monday, with even a surprise proposal to finish up the night.
Some of American TV's biggest names packed the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles California on Monday night (Tuesday morning SA time) with awards being handed out to some of the most popular shows on the globe. You know, the ones you like to binge-watch over the weekends.
Here are five big moments that made the ceremony.
THE FASHION
What would an awards show be without the red carpet and the crazy outfits that go with it?
The awards for best dressed may be debatable (although we think it goes to Thandie Newton or Jessica Biel) there should have also been awards for "most likely to be a duvet" (Tracee Ellis Ross), "most likely to be mistaken for a rainbow" (Tiffany Haddish and Leslie Jones) and "this is spartan" (Zazie Beetz).
JENIFER LEWIS TAKES A STAND
Talking about fashion Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis used the red carpet to send a message of support to NFL player Colin Kaepernick by sporting a Nike tracksuit.
Colin wanted to raise awareness about the police killings of African Americans and knelt down during the national anthem during the 2016 season and sparked controversy when he was featured in Nike's latest ad campaign.
GAME OF THRONES WINS BIG
This year's event was billed as the great war between TV networks and streaming services. In the end it turned out to be a draw with HBO's Game of Thrones taking the big prize for Best Drama Series. Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was also a big winner.
Drama Series: Game of Thrones
Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Thandie Newton, Westworld
THANDIE NEWTON'S GOD SPEECH
Westworld star Thandie Newton took to the stage to collect her award and in her acceptance speech spoke about her beliefs in God.
"I don't even believe in God but I'm going to thank her tonight."
THAT PROPOSAL
Glen Weiss really stole the night when he used his acceptance speech to propose to his missus.
"Jan, you are the sunshine in my life. There are moments where I don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? It's because I want to call you my wife"
Cue: Hysteria
An unscripted live drama unfolded on the stage of the Emmy Awards September 17 2018 when Glenn Weiss, who had just received an Emmy, proposed to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, who was seated in the audience.