WATCH | The best outfits & a surprise proposal: 5 #Emmy moments that took our breath away

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah may have missed out on an Emmy this year but there was no shortage of fireworks at the awards on Monday, with even a surprise proposal to finish up the night.

Some of American TV's biggest names packed the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles California on Monday night (Tuesday morning SA time) with awards being handed out to some of the most popular shows on the globe. You know, the ones you like to binge-watch over the weekends.

Here are five big moments that made the ceremony.

THE FASHION

What would an awards show be without the red carpet and the crazy outfits that go with it?

The awards for best dressed may be debatable (although we think it goes to Thandie Newton or Jessica Biel) there should have also been awards for "most likely to be a duvet" (Tracee Ellis Ross), "most likely to be mistaken for a rainbow" (Tiffany Haddish and Leslie Jones) and "this is spartan" (Zazie Beetz).