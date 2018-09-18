IN MEMES | Lockdown's Nkuli left Twitter in their feels & teary AF!

On Monday night's episode of the Lockdown Mazet and Maki's death was confirmed and fans were left emotional.

One of the most heart-wrenching scenes came from actress Busisiwe Mtshali, who plays Nkuli Mazet's daughter. She came to visit her mother, who was supposed to be going home with her after she got parole only to find that she had died during the prison riot.

While there were many other brilliant scenes that totes left tweeps in their feels when Bucee cried for Mazet time literally stood still.

Watch her brilliant performance below: