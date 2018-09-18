IN MEMES | Lockdown's Nkuli left Twitter in their feels & teary AF!
Busisiwe Mtshali gave a heart-wrenching, stellar performance on Lockdown on Monday night.
On Monday night's episode of the Lockdown Mazet and Maki's death was confirmed and fans were left emotional.
One of the most heart-wrenching scenes came from actress Busisiwe Mtshali, who plays Nkuli Mazet's daughter. She came to visit her mother, who was supposed to be going home with her after she got parole only to find that she had died during the prison riot.
While there were many other brilliant scenes that totes left tweeps in their feels when Bucee cried for Mazet time literally stood still.
Watch her brilliant performance below:
View this post on Instagram
Yoh!!! You guys!! 😰The amount of love I have received from tonight’s episode of #LockdownS3 😭😭I’m overwhelmed, I’m humbled and so very very thankful.. I live for my craft, this passion runs so deep and there’s nothing more fulfilling than being able to deliver a truthful, believable and relatable performance.. Thank you for the all the love.. My heart is FULL ♥️♥️ Shoutout to @mandla_n for ALWAYS trusting me as an actor and for choosing me when many others looked away.. Thank you Sir!! 🙏🏽
"The amount of love I have received from tonight’s episode of #LockdownS3. I’m overwhelmed, I’m humbled and so very thankful. I live for my craft, this passion runs so deep and there’s nothing more fulfilling than being able to deliver a truthful, believable and relatable performance. Thank you for the all the love," Bucee said on Instagram after the episode.
In addition to the applause from fellow actors Twitter couldn't believe how painful it was to watch Nkuli crying for Mazet.
When Nkule cried for Mazet I felt it 😓😭#LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/m7XZ8jikUo— zitô (@ZozukoLanga) September 17, 2018
Nkuli's scene deserves an Oscar #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/B70h7BbaYx— Zandi❤ (@ZandileGongo) September 17, 2018
#Lockdownmzansi #lockdown this is called acting pic.twitter.com/fZsHTh13LA— Siko Martin (@SikoMartin1) September 17, 2018
Nkuli guys #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/bIRzdnOcg2— NOMFUSI LENGS (@NomfusiLengs) September 17, 2018
Nkuli reminded me why she is on #Lockdownmzansi tonight. What a great actor you are, you nailed that last part, wow!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/RE58S4yM5v— JustOdwa🌻🌻 (@dima_onzima) September 17, 2018
Yooh Nkuli !!! 😭😭😭 This Just Broke My Heart ... 💔💔💔#LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/w2xRIk1bdv— 👑Bongi B* Mbele👑 (@BongiBMbele) September 17, 2018
Just when I thought my mom and I don’t have anymore tears for #LockdownMzansi , I was so wrong.. ngapha umamak nagana 🎶 pic.twitter.com/d91IX9eeIQ— 🤣JOKES ASIDE,not!!🤣 (@NatashaSkhosan) September 17, 2018
Ko moshegile la #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/qAE1C7kzRQ— TSHEPO KGAKANE (@TshepoKgakane) September 18, 2018
Maki and Mazet are dead? #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/F1WkUztFS8— TSHEPO KGAKANE (@TshepoKgakane) September 18, 2018