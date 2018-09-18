TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Lockdown's Nkuli left Twitter in their feels & teary AF!

Busisiwe Mtshali gave a heart-wrenching, stellar performance on Lockdown on Monday night.

18 September 2018 - 08:58 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Bucee Mtshali had everyone in tears with her performance.
Actress Bucee Mtshali had everyone in tears with her performance.
Image: Instagram/Bucee M

On Monday night's episode of the Lockdown Mazet and Maki's death was confirmed and fans were left emotional. 

One of the most heart-wrenching scenes came from actress Busisiwe Mtshali, who plays Nkuli Mazet's daughter. She came to visit her mother, who was supposed to be going home with her after she got parole only to find that she had died during the prison riot.

While there were many other brilliant scenes that totes left tweeps in their feels when Bucee cried for Mazet time literally stood still. 

Watch her brilliant performance below:

"The amount of love I have received from tonight’s episode of #LockdownS3. I’m overwhelmed, I’m humbled and so very thankful. I live for my craft, this passion runs so deep and there’s nothing more fulfilling than being able to deliver a truthful, believable and relatable performance. Thank you for the all the love," Bucee said on Instagram after the episode.

In addition to the applause from fellow actors Twitter couldn't believe how painful it was to watch Nkuli crying for Mazet.

Er, okay! Official SA Weather Twitter account shades Khanyi Mbau

So, Weather SA thinks Khanyi Mbau is at a higher risk during the upcoming heat wave.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'Racist’ talent agent to undergo anger management classes after WhatsApp rant

Mary Ann said she suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and her medication sometimes stopped her from thinking clearly.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'We've seen each other about 6 times,' Skolopad spills tea on 'engagement'

Skolopad says she's engaged. Here are some reasons why it looks a bit, uh, tricky.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

The Herd's Tiisetso Thoka: People can't 'stay real' in the industry

Tiisetso Thoka may be the talk of the town for his role as Dingane on 'The Herd' but he says he is one down-to-earth dude.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu exercises in her bikini. As only she can! TshisaLIVE
  2. Zoleka details how Ma Winnie visits her in a dream TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Nomuzi Mabena & Sbuda Roc's Paris escape TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Ayanda Ncwane's boys drop music video for LITTEST gospel song of the ... TshisaLIVE
  5. I am not as angry as I used to be - How fatherhood changed AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X