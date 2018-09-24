'Thanks to Mamngadi I'm gonna need a bodyguard,' says Winnie Ntshaba

While viewers think they've seen enough witchcraft and liver to last a couple of lifetimes onThe Herd but actress Winnie Ntshaba has revealed that Mamngadi is about to blow things up so much, she's going to need bodyguards. Scary isn't it?

If you have been following the fascinating Mzansi Magic drama series, then you know that right at the centre of the story is Mamngadi and her witchcraft.

Winnie, who is totally knocking the portrayal of Mamngadi out of the park told TshisaLIVE that things are about to get so hectic that she might need protection from all the fans she's set to anger in the coming episodes.

"I love acting because when you are lucky you get to tell the most incredible and even unbelievable stories. Like in reality I'm the furthest thing from being a witch I would never be one but because of stories like The Herd, I am one. And in my portrayal of Mamngadi I hold nothing back. It's so hectic that after the episodes that are coming now I am going to need a bodyguard. Because the things that that woman is going to do... Oh my word people will not like her one bit."