From Obama samples to Drake 'snub': 4 surprises on Lil Wayne’s new album
After more than five years of waiting Lil Wayne fans finally got a much-anticipated new album from the US rapper, and the streets were a mess in reaction.
Weezy has spent the last few years battling with his former record label partner Birdman for the release of the album after claiming he was a "prisoner and so is my creativity.”
Well now that all the issues have been resolved, the album Tha Carter V is out and already creating a ruckus in the music world.
The album makes up for the delay with not only great music but also a few surprises.
Here are just four that had the streets shooketh:
So no Drake feature?
First of all, what is a Weezy album without a Drake collab? Fans were shocked to see that the tracklist doesn't have any sign of Lil Wayne's protégé.
Kendrick is on though
Prepare for fireworks in these streets as the collab between the two heavyweights on Mona Lisa already sounds like a masterpiece.
Take a listen to the track and cava how Kendrick just collaborated with himself even.
The streets were impressed.
Lil Wayne even brought XXXTentacion
XXX was shot and killed in a suspected robbery as he left a motorcycle dealership. He left behind some material that was used in Weezy's new album.
The ama2000's will be impressed.
XXXTentacion: Don’t Cryyyyyyy
XXXTentacion: DOOONNNNTT CRRRRYYYYY 🎶
Even Obama is on the album
No! The former US president didn't give up politics for rap, he was just sampled on a track.
The track features a speech from Obama where he declares: "They might think they've got a pretty good jump shot, or a pretty good flow. But our kids can't all aspire to be LeBron or Lil Wayne!".
