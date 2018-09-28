From Obama samples to Drake 'snub': 4 surprises on Lil Wayne’s new album

After more than five years of waiting Lil Wayne fans finally got a much-anticipated new album from the US rapper, and the streets were a mess in reaction.

Weezy has spent the last few years battling with his former record label partner Birdman for the release of the album after claiming he was a "prisoner and so is my creativity.”

Well now that all the issues have been resolved, the album Tha Carter V is out and already creating a ruckus in the music world.