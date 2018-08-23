Savage! Three rappers who take diss tracks to the next level

Hip hop is middle aged! The genre which, according to information and measurement company Nielsen became the most popular in the US in 2017, turned 45 in August.

Hip hop has changed over the decades but if there is one thing that has stayed quintessentially a part of the culture it is the rap battle. These are competitive performances between rappers who want to establish their dominance as the best MCs.

Although live battles are still the norm, recording verses in the form of a diss track has established a new form of duelling. The diss has become an important weapon for throwing verbal jabs at adversaries.

Although many of the songs usually hailed as the best diss tracks are from the 90s, or early 2000s, the last decade has also seen some gems. Nicki Minaj, Drake and Pusha T have demonstrated their ingenuity by showing a diss track need not only criticise a rival but can also be used as a creative tool.

Here's how these rappers took diss tracks to the next level:

NICKI MINAJ

THE DISS TRACK: Roman's Revenge ft. Eminem (2010)