Ntsiki Mazwai guns for the EFF leadership: The entire top 6 are stale

Ntsiki Mazwai's public feud with EFF leadership continued on Monday, with the poet and musician claiming the parties entire top six have reached their sell-by date.

Ntsiki and EFF leader Julius Malema went to war on social media last year when she tweeted that she would "pass on the EFF" if the party was being made all about Julius.

Julius said he did not need an endorsement from a "failed poet" like Ntsiki Mazwai.

Ntsiki later said she was preparing herself "mentally" for imprisonment if the EFF leader one day becomes president of South Africa.

While she has occasionally taken shots at the party since then, she got back into battle mode on Monday after news that the EFF had won over the support of students in university campus elections.

Ntsiki took to Twitter to claim the EFF on the ground was greater than its national leaders and said the top six were "stale".