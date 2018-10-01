TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai guns for the EFF leadership: The entire top 6 are stale

01 October 2018 - 14:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Ntsiki Mazwai said the EFF leadership have gone stale.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai's public feud with EFF leadership continued on Monday, with the poet and musician claiming the parties entire top six have reached their sell-by date.

Ntsiki and EFF leader Julius Malema went to war on social media last year when she tweeted that she would "pass on the EFF" if the party was being made all about Julius.

Julius said he did not need an endorsement from a "failed poet" like Ntsiki Mazwai.

Ntsiki later said she was preparing herself "mentally" for imprisonment if the EFF leader one day becomes president of South Africa.

While she has occasionally taken shots at the party since then, she got back into battle mode on Monday after news that the EFF had won over the support of students in university campus elections.

Ntsiki took to Twitter to claim the EFF on the ground was greater than its national leaders and said the top six were "stale".

She said it was time for change at the party.

Ntsiki was challenged by some of her followers who claimed the EFF was still in "foundation phase" and suggested that the party embrace new people at the top.

"You realise if you put in other people that have support you will appeal to more voters? Fear is dangerous. So how long is this foundation phase? 20 years same leadership? I see."

She "commended" the party for its success on campus but labelled the national leadership "uninspiring".

"I see the student leadership strategy and commend it. But national leadership is stale for me...uninspiring."

The EFF top six leadership have not yet responded to Ntsiki's comments. 

TshisaLIVE
