TshisaLIVE

AKA wants to write a book about his life

03 October 2018 - 12:48 By Karishma Thakurdin
AKA's life could soon be turned into a book.
AKA's life could soon be turned into a book.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

Calling all young authors! 

AKA is contemplating turning his life story into an autobiography. 

Whether you love him or hate him - you've got to admit that a book on AKA's life would make for an incredibly juicy read. 

Just days after confirming that things weren't working out the way he wanted it to with his company Beam Group and that he would be shutting it down, AKA played around with the thought on Twitter. 

He also poked fun at being nominated for the Drama Queen of the Year award at the Feathers. 

The rapper said that he wants to write a book so that he could tell Mzansi about "all the crazy s**t" that's happened to him. 

We're just here waiting like kids in a candy store. 

I deserve to win & never doubted that, says Project Runway SA winner Kentse

Sis says that people can say what they want, she always knew she was gonna win.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Babes Wodumo vs PR companies: They wanted to make me a slay queen!

Babes wasn't about the life she was expected to live after her fame.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

SNAPS | Skolopad's family cheers her up in hospital

It wasn't a 35th birthday party she had in mind but it meant the world to her.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Zodwa gets candid: I am free because I am a broken person

The dancer was raw with her emotions.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Sophie Ndaba addresses 'heartless opinions' over her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  2. Love struck! Nasty C spills on his love affair with Sammie aka Mrs Me TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang clears the air: 'If being strong, thorough & focused makes me a ... TshisaLIVE
  4. #IdolsSA | Thato's narrow escape has the streets in a mess TshisaLIVE
  5. Ishmael recounts how Bonang once gave him a plate of food TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Minister Cele makes promises to Westbury community after heavy protests in the ...
Protests as 'Dros rapist' appears in court
X