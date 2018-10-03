AKA wants to write a book about his life
AKA is contemplating turning his life story into an autobiography.
Whether you love him or hate him - you've got to admit that a book on AKA's life would make for an incredibly juicy read.
Just days after confirming that things weren't working out the way he wanted it to with his company Beam Group and that he would be shutting it down, AKA played around with the thought on Twitter.
He also poked fun at being nominated for the Drama Queen of the Year award at the Feathers.
I’m nominated for drama queen of the year?? 😂😂😂😂 ... that’s awesome. I hope I win. https://t.co/cY8jN30h9m— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 2, 2018
The rapper said that he wants to write a book so that he could tell Mzansi about "all the crazy s**t" that's happened to him.
Man, I think I need to write a book about my journey so far in this industry and all the crazy shit that’s happened to me and explain everything in my own words ... wouldn’t that be awesome.— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 2, 2018
Matter fact, I think it’s time ... I need to find someone to work with me on an autobiography ...— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 2, 2018
We're just here waiting like kids in a candy store.