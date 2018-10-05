TshisaLIVE

#SofaSlahlane

Model who wants to marry herself leaves fans shooketh

05 October 2018 - 08:39 By Kyle Zeeman
Mirriam Ngomani doesn't want kids or children and says self-love is all she needs.
Image: Instagram/ Mirriam Ngomani

Is there a psychologist in the house because fans think that Sofa Slahlane's Mirriam needs some serious help.

Mirriam caused a stir when she took the whole life lesson "love yourself first" a little too far and doesn't even want to see a guy! 

Sis told the show's host Tbose that she loves her space and doesn't need no man or kids to fill her life.

Fans thought she was taking things too far by not even giving men the time of day and wanting to marry herself. They called BS on her story and were ready to fill in the divorce papers for her. 

While some thought it was a badly devised publicity stunt, the rest of Twitter was ready with the memes.

Cava some of our favourite reactions:

