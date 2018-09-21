Romance between a Metro cop & car spinner has the internet defeated

Some people think the only time a car spinner and a Metro cop will ever meet is in a police station when the former is in trouble, so imagine Twitter's surprise when a drifter and a cop who are happily in love were featured on Sofa Slahlane this week.

Car enthusiast Jazzy Jeff and Sibongile Nkabinde broke down their relationship to fans of the show in hope of breaking down stereotypes.

Jazzy said he wanted Mzansi to know that just because he spins cars doesn't mean he is a gangster. In fact, he had supported her through many of her personal struggles.