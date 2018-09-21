TshisaLIVE

#SofaSlahlane

Romance between a Metro cop & car spinner has the internet defeated

21 September 2018 - 08:44 By Kyle Zeeman
Jazzy Jeff and Sibongile Nkabinde are madly in love but Twitter thinks they make an unlikely couple.
Image: Twitter/ Moja Love

Some people think the only time a car spinner and a Metro cop will ever meet is in a police station when the former is in trouble, so imagine Twitter's surprise when a drifter and a cop who are happily in love were featured on Sofa Slahlane this week.

Car enthusiast Jazzy Jeff and Sibongile Nkabinde broke down their relationship to fans of the show in hope of breaking down stereotypes.

Jazzy said he wanted Mzansi to know that just because he spins cars doesn't mean he is a gangster. In fact, he had supported her through many of her personal struggles.

To show that drifting is just a sport, they even drifted around Sibongile and her cop car.

And while there is no doubt the couple are in love, the streets just want to know if she ran a background check on him before they started dating and if he was distracting her from police work.

Others were more worried about why host Tbose was always being offered food.

