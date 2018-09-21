#SofaSlahlane
Romance between a Metro cop & car spinner has the internet defeated
Some people think the only time a car spinner and a Metro cop will ever meet is in a police station when the former is in trouble, so imagine Twitter's surprise when a drifter and a cop who are happily in love were featured on Sofa Slahlane this week.
Car enthusiast Jazzy Jeff and Sibongile Nkabinde broke down their relationship to fans of the show in hope of breaking down stereotypes.
Jazzy said he wanted Mzansi to know that just because he spins cars doesn't mean he is a gangster. In fact, he had supported her through many of her personal struggles.
To show that drifting is just a sport, they even drifted around Sibongile and her cop car.
And while there is no doubt the couple are in love, the streets just want to know if she ran a background check on him before they started dating and if he was distracting her from police work.
Sibongile didn't do a background check on Jeff? #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/HkyufgvyJ5— Lebo (@lebo_070) September 20, 2018
So Jeff is a businessman what kind of business? I just want to know #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/hVO9yE7Ppr— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) September 20, 2018
No wonder crime is out of control in Joburg #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/ySQ6TzyDS7— Collin Shongwe (@CollinsMduduzi) September 20, 2018
#Sofaslahlane So clearly Ta Jeff doesn't pay ticket fines 🤷♀️— Carol (@CB_Nkwana) September 20, 2018
She even cooks at the spinning events😭😭😭 they coining it together #Sofaslahlane— MUNA not for the babies 😩 (@NarcatiQ_soul) September 20, 2018
I hope ausi checked with Bheki Cele before going on TV #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/9NjFDPCwih— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) September 20, 2018
I wouldn't survive dating someone who's into dangerous things like drifting. I'd die from that constant worry if they are safe or not. Angeke 😔 #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/geiJaGd4F0— 👑uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) September 20, 2018
Others were more worried about why host Tbose was always being offered food.
So vele a meal will be prepared on each episode of #SofaSlahlane?🤷🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/pLWkM7gjM7— Lebo (@lebo_070) September 20, 2018
#SofaSlahlane at least Tbose is getting a plate this week 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/u32qeFq7fm— Motaung Wa Hlalele Ⓜ (@Mokete_Motaung) September 20, 2018
Kere le Mzilikazi wa Afrika was not being offered food ko season 1 🙆♀️😂#SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/msBYSvrI0p— Ivy (@IvyNemaitoni) September 20, 2018