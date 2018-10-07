Zodwa challenges her haters with booty snap

Whether you love her or hate her, you've got to admit Zodwa Wabantu is a complete legend!

Everyone knows that Zodwa lives life on her own terms and despite the hate, she has cemented her place in the industry.

Her no underwear rule, her sassy attitude and of course the vosho is the reason why Zodwa won't accept anything less than R35k for an appearance.

But that's not why we're here.

In true Zodwa style, she flaunted her booty on social media and challenged her haters to come for her.

She is also the epitome of being comfortable in her own skin.

Zodwa knows she's "fat" and doesn't give AF.

Yaaasss kween!