TshisaLIVE

Zodwa challenges her haters with booty snap

07 October 2018 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Come for Zodwa...she's ready!
Come for Zodwa...she's ready!
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Whether you love her or hate her, you've got to admit Zodwa Wabantu is a complete legend! 

Everyone knows that Zodwa lives life on her own terms and despite the hate, she has cemented her place in the industry. 

Her no underwear rule, her sassy attitude and of course the vosho is the reason why Zodwa won't accept anything less than R35k for an appearance. 

But that's not why we're here. 

In true Zodwa style, she flaunted her booty on social media and challenged her haters to come for her. 

She is also the epitome of being comfortable in her own skin. 

Zodwa knows she's "fat" and doesn't give AF. 

Yaaasss kween! 

Halala! Distruction Boyz & Shekinah score nods at the MTV EMAs

Go vote, fam! We need to take it home.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Bonang Matheba's fraud case postponed

Bonang Matheba's court case has been postponed to November 14.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Emtee's harsh lesson: Being so open got me disrespected

Homie says he felt disrespected by people who thought they knew him.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

AKA explains why R90 a month for an app is not 'too steep' for his fans

Mega also confimed that he is headed back to Vth Season.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Lillian Dube nearly lost her job because of vibrator comments, but won’t ... TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | The Mo Flava & Black Motion 'beef' that left Mzansi shooketh TshisaLIVE
  3. Radio veteran Rowena Baird has died TshisaLIVE
  4. YoungstaCPT: It seems SA doesn’t care about coloured people at all TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi goes crazy over LootLove's pregnancy announcement TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X