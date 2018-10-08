TshisaLIVE

Somizi & Mohale's families unite to celebrate their engagement

08 October 2018 - 10:40 By Karishma Thakurdin
Somizi and Mohale celebrated their engagement with their family.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Seven months after Somizi popped the question to Mohale, their families joined forces to celebrate their union. 

#Somhale nearly shut down the internet when they announced their engagement in March.

Somgaga whisked Mohale off to Paris where he proposed on the love lock bridge with the Eiffel Tower in the background. 

While most people celebrated the momentous occasion with the lovebirds, there was also a fair amount of homophobic hate. There was also those tabloid headlines about Mohale's family not approving of their relationship. 

Well, it is evident that love does win in the end because despite all the noise #Somhale's family seemed overjoyed about celebrating them at an engagement dinner. 

It was an all-black affair with loads of champagne and bucket loads of love! 

#SomHale engagement dinner 👑❤️

