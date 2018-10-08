TshisaLIVE

Lady Zamar: SA artists are at an international level but don’t believe it

08 October 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Lady Zamar says that Mzansi has been doing the most when it comes to making quality music.
Award-winning muso Lady Zamar says that following the example of Black Coffee and dozens of artists before him, local stars can make it big overseas if they just believe in themselves.

The star has been making waves both in Mzansi and beyond our borders with her infectious hits and told TshisaLIVE that it is just a matter of time before she and other SA musicians make it big overseas.

"I think we've got to a point where we can dominate international music. We are getting the exposure and more and more platforms to show our talent. We are being booked overseas and that is really exciting. In the last few years people are taking it more seriously."

She claimed that there used to be a massive divide between artists playing in international markets and those who stayed local but said the gap was getting smaller.

"We are at the point where some artists can go. The crowd may not know who we are but our talent is undeniable. I mean we still need to cultivate the local music scene and get better but we are at that level and we need to start pushing to get our name out there."

She said the biggest thing preventing artists from breaking through was their own doubt.

"I don't know if it is because we are a little starstruck or it seems like too much of a step up but I feel like a lot of artists that have the talent are a little bit scared to go out and try make it. I guess it is about believing in yourself and maybe taking a brave step outside of your comfort zone."

The Collide hitmaker knows all about those little whispers of doubt and says that the last two years have seen her battle and mostly overcover the feeling.

"When I started out I didn't really know what was happening because it wasn't really my dream at the time and I was hesitant, so there wasn't a lot of thought. I would just take it as it comes and hope for the best. But once I started to believe in myself a little more and sacrifice more, the reward was greater. You get out what you put in. If you believe in yourself, it will come through for you."

