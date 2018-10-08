WATCH | Here’s why Yanga is Mzansi’s new fave Idols SA contestant
After starting out the competition as the dark horse Idols SA contestant Yanga just can't stop winning at this life thing and has pulled ahead of everyone on the popular TV music competition.
After a show-stopping rendition of Alicia Key's Try Sleeping With a Broken Heart last week Yanga hit the stage with a local classic Letta Mbulu's Amakhamandela (Not Yet Uhuru).
Yanga at it again!! What a performer!— Shawn Neo (@IamShawnNeo) October 8, 2018
I STAN A QUEEN 🔥💯 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/n35lxzaTSJ
Like babalas on a Monday after a heavy weekend, Yanga's performance on Idols hit us hard.
We weren't the only ones. All three judges giving her a standing ovation.
For the first time in idols.....I salute yanga ❤😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/aEqFVNtAeb— 🌸Kenna_innocentia_Mthombeni🌸 (@BeeInnocentia) October 7, 2018
The social media streets were also a mess after the performance with some even comparing her to Unathi in both style and delivery.
Others suggested Idols save the people's data and just crown Yanga the winner now.
I always feel like Yanga is Unathi's daughter, its like they re related. I dnt knw.— Sam-G. (@Samu1609) October 7, 2018
#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/87gpdJlr40
Yanga looking liker a younger version of Unathi today👌#IdolsSA— Cornie_Makanda🇿🇦 (@Cornieto7) October 7, 2018
Yanga gave us the lion-king feel. Jealous down this girl is beyond gifted. Unathi is probably salivating where she's seated. Unathi is really blessed to watch her role-model this up-close. #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/Hpc3uQGzQp— Amazement (@Amaze_M) October 7, 2018
#idolssa Listen here, Yanga is the winner let’s close of the show pic.twitter.com/XbF9xqoWfv— LoydeNelly (@She_is_Loyde) October 8, 2018
Ooooh DAMNIT yanga #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/zUH7gv3WEI— Zanele Ndhlovu (@ZaneleNdhlovu1) October 7, 2018
It's official Yanga is my favorite on #IdolsSA usisi uyashaya pic.twitter.com/xMbWk2x050— Stargirl✨ (@HerTashness) October 7, 2018
I'm repeating IDOLS tomorrow just to see Yanga's Performance #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/LHDK134RqZ— 🏳️🌈zitô🏳️🌈 (@ZozukoLanga) October 7, 2018
All my votes are going to Yanga! oXae will get their votes from abo Adam #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/yMMS7fLhsH— iJwarha (@Buhleklaas) October 7, 2018
It was a bad night for Lincoln who was booted off the show after an underwhelming performance. But it was King B who may have taken the biggest L.
The singer who everyone thought was destined for the title gave a lukewarm performance and even a last ditch attempt at winning support with his trademark vosho nearly flopping.
Vosho? More like vosh-no. Eish
#IdolsSA is it me or did King B almost fall when doing the vosho pic.twitter.com/4cqgXiPvj1— Star Kid ☀ (@LwaziBheka4) October 7, 2018
#IdolsSa Vosho almost showed King B flames pic.twitter.com/kdHv9a8n49— Cam (@CamModisane) October 7, 2018
What if King B hits that Vosho and never comes back up!!! #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/A5pNKsL9c4— H B K (@TumzaYDN) October 7, 2018