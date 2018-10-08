WATCH | Here’s why Yanga is Mzansi’s new fave Idols SA contestant

TshisaLIVE

Teen sensation Yanga Sobetwa is winning over fans with her performances on Idols SA.
After starting out the competition as the dark horse Idols SA contestant Yanga just can't stop winning at this life thing and has pulled ahead of everyone on the popular TV music competition.

After a show-stopping rendition of Alicia Key's Try Sleeping With a Broken Heart last week Yanga hit the stage with a local classic Letta Mbulu's Amakhamandela (Not Yet Uhuru)

Like babalas on a Monday after a heavy weekend, Yanga's performance on Idols hit us hard. 

We weren't the only ones. All three judges giving her a standing ovation.

The social media streets were also a mess after the performance with some even comparing her to Unathi in both style and delivery.

Others suggested Idols save the people's data and just crown Yanga the winner now.

It was a bad night for Lincoln who was booted off the show after an underwhelming performance. But it was King B who may have taken the biggest L. 

The singer who everyone thought was destined for the title gave a lukewarm performance and even a last ditch attempt at winning support with his trademark vosho nearly flopping.

Vosho? More like vosh-no. Eish

