TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Looks like Rachel needs that R8k love portion for Marothi!

10 October 2018 - 10:15 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rachel Kunutu has the love portion dealer on speed dial.
Rachel Kunutu has the love portion dealer on speed dial.
Image: Twitter/Skeem Saam

Just when it looked like Skeem Saam's Rachel might get "her" Marothi back for real, it quickly turned into a love triangle again. Marothi's bae Botshelo ain't letting up, and Rachel couldn't take it so she's ordered yet another bottle love potion!

Her love potion plans were foiled last time when Koko Mantsha poured R4k worth of love potion down the drain. Luckily for Rachel, her moratiso dealer is on speed dial, so she ordered another bottle.

That's means she's now spent R8k on love potion and it looks like that she's looking to spend every last cent on making Marothi hers.

Meanwhile Marothi isn't even looking like he's about to make up his mind. It's like he's enjoying being the prize that two young (very young) women are fighting over.

Twitter was shocked at the effort Rachel was putting in to make Marothi choose her.

And they came with the memes:

Babes Wodumo: If you're going to diss me, you should at least be good

Babes has a message for all the 'gqom queen' wannabes trying to make it by dissing her.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Freak accident leaves Slikour in crutches

Here's why Slikour is rolling with a cast on his leg.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Skolopad car crash: Family of dead man wants answers

The family of the man who died in the car crash involving Skolopad want to know what exactly happened that fateful Saturday.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Emtee's music has changed because he 'wants to be more responsible'

Emtee has changed the way he does things since collapsing on stage.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sophie Ndaba's hubby gets viciously trolled about her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | From makeup shade to ring excuses: 4 OPW moments that had us howling TshisaLIVE
  3. Masechaba Ndlovu reponds to backlash over 'bullying' Anatii on-air TshisaLIVE
  4. Itu Khune to Sbahle: I miss you so much queeno TshisaLIVE
  5. Skeem Saam's Pebetse Matlaila: I fear for my child's life in SA, we need to ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
X