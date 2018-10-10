IN MEMES: Looks like Rachel needs that R8k love portion for Marothi!
Just when it looked like Skeem Saam's Rachel might get "her" Marothi back for real, it quickly turned into a love triangle again. Marothi's bae Botshelo ain't letting up, and Rachel couldn't take it so she's ordered yet another bottle love potion!
Her love potion plans were foiled last time when Koko Mantsha poured R4k worth of love potion down the drain. Luckily for Rachel, her moratiso dealer is on speed dial, so she ordered another bottle.
That's means she's now spent R8k on love potion and it looks like that she's looking to spend every last cent on making Marothi hers.
Meanwhile Marothi isn't even looking like he's about to make up his mind. It's like he's enjoying being the prize that two young (very young) women are fighting over.
Twitter was shocked at the effort Rachel was putting in to make Marothi choose her.
And they came with the memes:
Marothi just increased the stakes for his heart. Rachel is coming for that heart of his. Moratišo and more#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/tfqejMuu52— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) October 9, 2018
Look at karma in the form of Rachel come dragging drama to Celia and Magongwa's door#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/7PDAwLpn8R— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) October 9, 2018
#SkeemSaam..aaaahhh Rachel mara another love potion R8000 gone mxm and I'm broke pic.twitter.com/Jj3ULxJfLj— Phumudzo (@debbie9411) October 9, 2018
Yoooooh! Another love portion? Rachel she just doesn't know when to stop!#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/4ErUCdZv9X— Yawa@Khosination (@yawa_malungisa) October 9, 2018
Rachel bathong! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/egiBejmBZu— Moeketsi Mofokeng (@CountryLegend91) October 9, 2018
Botshelo is not holding back. Marothi is in a predicament #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/3pWJ3B7sXL— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) October 9, 2018
Marothi made his choice #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ofTKHwwH6X— Tebogo Mabitsela (@linahmabit) October 9, 2018
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Marothi will kill yu yazi— Mac Maruapula 🇿🇦 (@MachdonaldM) October 9, 2018
#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/lpH4Tbce7p
But why does Rachel keep going back to that old rag of man named Marothi 😒 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/mpxKlEbN0I— QuewinJade_King (@QuewinJadeKing) October 9, 2018
#SkeemSaam botse botse marothi ke Blesser that's why young girls fighting over him pic.twitter.com/bfCrJIRBZj— Mreicks Moriri_09 (@MreicksM) October 9, 2018
Did Marothi just blow off Rachel #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/OaS1lnrRGx— The phenomenal one 🇿🇦 (@Arthur_Nkosinat) October 9, 2018
#SkeemSaam— Yawa@Khosination (@yawa_malungisa) October 9, 2018
Rachel & Marothi pic.twitter.com/UFWUT1s2uK