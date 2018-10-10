IN MEMES: Looks like Rachel needs that R8k love portion for Marothi!

Just when it looked like Skeem Saam's Rachel might get "her" Marothi back for real, it quickly turned into a love triangle again. Marothi's bae Botshelo ain't letting up, and Rachel couldn't take it so she's ordered yet another bottle love potion!

Her love potion plans were foiled last time when Koko Mantsha poured R4k worth of love potion down the drain. Luckily for Rachel, her moratiso dealer is on speed dial, so she ordered another bottle.

That's means she's now spent R8k on love potion and it looks like that she's looking to spend every last cent on making Marothi hers.

Meanwhile Marothi isn't even looking like he's about to make up his mind. It's like he's enjoying being the prize that two young (very young) women are fighting over.

Twitter was shocked at the effort Rachel was putting in to make Marothi choose her.

And they came with the memes: