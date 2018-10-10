Skolopad car crash: Family of dead man wants answers

Even though nothing will bring back their beloved father, uncle and husband the family of Fred Tlali, the 61-year-old man, who died after a head-on collision with Nonhlanhla Qwabe aka Skolopad late last month have vowed to get justice and to the bottom of the cause of crash.

Skolopad was traveling with her daughter and two police officers on September 22 when she allegedly lost control of the car and veered onto the wrong side of the road.

While Skolopad recovers at home after she and the police officers were discharged from hospital, Fred was buried last Saturday.

Fred's nephew Nelson Ntlele told TshisaLIVE that his family was devastated and wants answers about what exactly happened that night.

"I buried my uncle because of Skolopad and she needs to give us answers. My uncle had a wife and many children. What will happen to them now? As a family we will go all the way to find out what happened and those responsible must pay for it because if it wasn’t for the accident my uncle would still be alive," he said.