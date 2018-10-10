Skolopad car crash: Family of dead man wants answers
Even though nothing will bring back their beloved father, uncle and husband the family of Fred Tlali, the 61-year-old man, who died after a head-on collision with Nonhlanhla Qwabe aka Skolopad late last month have vowed to get justice and to the bottom of the cause of crash.
Skolopad was traveling with her daughter and two police officers on September 22 when she allegedly lost control of the car and veered onto the wrong side of the road.
While Skolopad recovers at home after she and the police officers were discharged from hospital, Fred was buried last Saturday.
Fred's nephew Nelson Ntlele told TshisaLIVE that his family was devastated and wants answers about what exactly happened that night.
"I buried my uncle because of Skolopad and she needs to give us answers. My uncle had a wife and many children. What will happen to them now? As a family we will go all the way to find out what happened and those responsible must pay for it because if it wasn’t for the accident my uncle would still be alive," he said.
Nelson explained that his uncle was returning home from a long-distance work trip when the head-on collision happened.
Skolopad confirmed to TshisaLIVE that she was driving with her daughter and two police officers when the accident happened.
The star was apparently instructed to drive to the nearest police station for questioning after she allegedly harshly pushed her daughter in front of police.
Skolopad alleges that the collision was caused by one of the officers who allegedly grabbed control of the steering wheel while she was driving.
SAPS media liaison official Sergeant Mmako Mophiring confirmed to TshisaLIVE that two police officers were with Skolopad and her daughter in the car at the time of the car crash and that a 61-year-old male, who was driving the other car had died.
"We received the news that there were two cops present in the car with Nonhlanhla and her daughter when the car accident occurred."
Mophiring said police were currently investigating a case of culpable homicide.
When questioned about why police officers were in Skolopad's car and the procedure surrounding why she was allowed to drive herself to the station, Mophiring said this was under investigation and would be deliberated in court after investigations had concluded.
"Incidents or claims that occurred leading up to the accident will be attended to as the investigation continues such the administration issues around this particular incident. That will be in the docket and later presented before the court when the time comes. To say, during the incident what happened exactly and why would the police be in the car that belongs to Skolopad. All those issues will be deliberated in court."