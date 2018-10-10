TshisaLIVE

Mshoza on sangoma training: The calling has always been there

The star is going to learn more about her calling before going through ukuthwasa

10 October 2018 - 13:20 By Kyle Zeeman
Mshoza is undergoing training to be a traditional healer.
Image: Via Mshoza Instagram

Mshoza will be stepping away from the spotlight for at least six weeks as she undergoes training to be a traditional healer, the star has revealed to TshisaLIVE.

The star, who is currently on tour promoting her catchy single Ayina Chorus, told TshisaLIVE that after years of fighting the call, she has decided to ukudla igobongo for six weeks so that she could understand her call more.

Once she has completed the process of ukudla igobongo and she has sorted out a few outstanding personal issues then she would return to ukuthwasa.

"The calling is something that has always been there. I believe people who have this special gift are born with it, it is not fashion or something that is exciting and everyone can just jump on it if they feel like it," she said.

She said that she would still honour all bookings and commitments she had made before making the decision, but would not be accepting any new gigs so that she could focus fully on her calling.

"I will still be at shows I was booked for but won't be engaging in certain things while doing igobongo," she added.

She said the hardest part of the calling was "accepting" it within herself after putting it off for so long.

"You keep thinking that you have so much to do and now is not the right time but you can only put it off for so long."

