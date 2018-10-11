Cassper hits back at Tito Mboweni hate: They said it was trash
It's no secret that Cassper Nyovest is the king of flexing and even though his track Tito Mboweni is over a year old, the recent appointment of the real Tito Mboweni as finance minister has given him more reason to gloat. And he's going in HARD!
The rapper took to Twitter to revive his flex stunts over just how much of an influencer he is and how if he listened to the haters, he wouldn't be here enjoying national and international airtime of his song.
Heh heh Trash. This is the beginning of a decline what what what. This song is horrible... Hahaha. Ha ke sa le retsa lona bo tsebinkie. Sha sha Shut Up!!!!— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 10, 2018
Mboweni was sworn in as finance minister after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had accepted Nhlanhla Nene's resignation.
Nene decided to resign from the post on Tuesday morning following an outcry sparked by his public apology last week over his multiple meetings with the Gupta family at their private home.
Within minutes after the appointment was announced Cassper's 2017 track topped the Twitter trends list and was even featured on international news channels.
Y'all can imagine how much Cassper was doing as his song and ad lib "sha sha" became the talk of the town.
The rapper took the chance to slam Twitter experts because when Tito Mboweni was first released, it wasn't an immediate win for people who are not "core" Tsibipians.
All am saying is, stop listening to all these twitter experts cause these are random thoughts that people throw here. DO YOU!!!— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) October 10, 2018
In case you need a reminder of Cassper's "prediction" song, here's the official music.