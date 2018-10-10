Tellaman breaks his silence on 'love triangle' DM

Tellaman has finally spoken out on an alleged DM between himself and Nasty C's protégé Rowlene that suggested the two maybe caught in a love affair, saying the star did not deserved better than to be dragged into controversy.

The No Excuses hitmaker made headlines recently when an alleged screengrabs of a conversation supposedly between himself and Rowlene was shared on social media where the pair appear to be discussing their relationship and his relationship with a girl called Nandi.

Rowlene and Tellaman have worked together on several projects including DJ KillaMo's On Some and Rowlene's Stay.

Although Rowlene told TshisaLIVE that she was happily single and not really looking, Tellaman seemed to go to ground. His Twitter account was inactive for two weeks until his record label tweeted on Tuesday claiming he had been hacked.