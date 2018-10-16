K.O reflects on 2-year 'dark hour': I took too many losses

Concerned fans have poured onto K.O's social media pages to offer their support to the rapper after he revealed that he has spent the last two years battling in his "dark hour".

The star took to Instagram on Monday evening to post a prayer for strength and claimed he was at a crossroads in his life.

"'Eloi Eloi lama sabachthani' cried Jesus on the cross (my God, my God why have You forsaken me). Exact same words rolling off the tip of my tongue as I stand at the crossroads of my life."

The star said he had taken many losses over the last two years and was looking for light.

"I took too many losses for a man with a heart as big as mine and this dark hour has lasted over two years! Lead me to the light."

The star also posted several motivational quotes and videos about not being paralysed by fear or listening to other people's opinions.