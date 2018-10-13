K.O claps back after tweep claims the muso 'begged' to be snapped with him

Y'all are really wilding out on these social media streets hey?

Two people calling themselves @AfroSoundMusic uploaded a picture of themselves on Twitter and Facebook with rapper K.O sandwiched in the middle along with claims that the rapper wanted a picture with them.

The tweeps claimed the Skhanda Love rapper came over to their table and asked to a have a photo taken with them!

Because... well they are a big deal.

Anyway... needless to say K.O's fans and the man himself were surprised by the claim, especially considering how "uninterested" K.O looked in the picture.

The rapper saw the snap and told them to be careful not to "get a cramp" from all that reaching! Lol!