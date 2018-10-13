K.O claps back after tweep claims the muso 'begged' to be snapped with him
Y'all are really wilding out on these social media streets hey?
Two people calling themselves @AfroSoundMusic uploaded a picture of themselves on Twitter and Facebook with rapper K.O sandwiched in the middle along with claims that the rapper wanted a picture with them.
The tweeps claimed the Skhanda Love rapper came over to their table and asked to a have a photo taken with them!
Because... well they are a big deal.
Anyway... needless to say K.O's fans and the man himself were surprised by the claim, especially considering how "uninterested" K.O looked in the picture.
The rapper saw the snap and told them to be careful not to "get a cramp" from all that reaching! Lol!
You might just get a cramp from all that reaching bro 😌 smh https://t.co/mDls7wslNW— K.O (@MrCashtime) October 10, 2018
His fans went on to ask the obviously unknown pair how and why K.O would take time out of his very busy schedule to ask them for a picture. When they didn't answer, it quickly became clear that the caption was for likes and retweets.
However, K.O still came for them using the opportunity to point out that people always come for them when they decline a selfie/picture request but sometimes they will be trying to avoid such things...
I have no interest posing for pics before jumping on stage, you can see it in my eyes. My only concern is putting on a good show at that point but I had to do this before kuthiwa sitay’tshela. And then... 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/UGhiDusEhf— K.O (@MrCashtime) October 10, 2018
K.O also learnt a lesson from the debacle.
Being too humble has its pros and cons I guess https://t.co/lxs2Ap4LdL— K.O (@MrCashtime) October 10, 2018
So thank you guys...
Next time K.O says no to other kid's picture request... we will know who to attribute that to... *sigh*