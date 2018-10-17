So since when is The River's TJ & Andile a couple?

The social media streets were in a mess on Tuesday when TJ and Andile came face-to-face on The River after having a one night stand.

Remember how last week TJ was chilling around Andile's house in his underwear and gave ma a heart attack? Turns out that wasn't a sign of things to come.

And, yoh! You could cut the tension with a knife when the pair met up again after that episode. In fact, fans of the show grabbed the popcorn to watch the awkward moment unfold.

You see, it got even more complicated because Andile is going through a promiscuous phase and TJ is catching feelings harder than a Drake track late at night.

TJ was already in bae mode but Andile was not here for it, leading to a confrontation and fireworks like we're celebrating Diwali.

Everyone had an opinion on the matter and soon the show was trending on Twitter, with some even suggesting there should be another round for Njabulo and Andile.

And of course, fans knew just what to do with the memes.