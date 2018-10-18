LOL! Brutus just told Trevor to run from Kea
If malume Brutus sees something he doesn't like he doesn't waste time dancing around issues, he'll tell you straight. Just ask Trevor.
Trevor has been in the Khoza house for a few weeks now and is kicking his attraction for Kea into a higher gear.
Of course, malume Brutus saw this and after trying to block the attraction last week had to come face to face with the situation on Wednesday when Trevor opened up about his feelings for Kea.
Trevor even won himself admirers when he labelled his crush a "flower".
#TheQueenMzansi Give it up for Babu’mncane Brutus🙌🏽. He is on a league of his own🙈🙈🙈. pic.twitter.com/d6LdYi39Rj— Thozama Maneli (@toamaneli) October 17, 2018
Of course malume knew all along and laughed at the suggestion.
The thing is, Brutus is quite fond of Kea and doesn't want her to get hurt or her previous experiences to ruin a potential romance. So he told Trevor that it is best to just leave the idea and save himself heartache.
The streets could hardly believe that Malume was trying to block the romance and took to Twitter to make their feelings know through hilarious memes and jokes.
Brutus is *direct translation* sweeping Kea 😂😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Ta12bmEP7Y— IG: leago.m (@leago_mz) October 17, 2018
I want to believe that Khoza family will never expand.— Brazo (@Brazo_021) October 17, 2018
-BRUTUS isn't supportive to Trevor for loving Kea
-HARRIET just prevented a possibility of marriage between Kagiso & Kamina.
#TheQueenMzansi
Hai wena Malume Brutus 😂😂😝 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/BHfniCJaB2— 🇸 🇰 (@RealTrazy_sk2) October 17, 2018
But Kea is lucky neh quick quick like that nje #Baecation,to the Carribean!! Trevor is the man .Then you get some idiots that can't even take you too Capetown haag man yall guys need to take tips ,vele Dezember is around the corner mos😏#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/zAlSIonedv— Chanty baby (@Chantal0736218) October 17, 2018
Others were left defeated by Brutus telling Trevor that he was chowing all the groceries.
Brutus always concerned about visitors finishing grocery #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/jvcyWTcgMf— Brazo (@Brazo_021) October 17, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Kagisos right hand man is here for food, according to Brutus 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/AUlaIDcY9A— Lesiba (@Lesiba85405225) October 17, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi khuluma boy..r u here to finish our food n use our toilet😂😂😂😂malome Brutus though hai😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UDE7x1v7Nm— tun@h (@tsamson65) October 17, 2018
"Haai wena" ya Brutus kills me all the time...it has that connotation of " you fool" #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/gODWO1QUGG— Shadi B (@shadisofla) October 17, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Brutus is brutal pic.twitter.com/Em3kh96usA— Lesiba (@Lesiba85405225) October 17, 2018