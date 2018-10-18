TshisaLIVE

LOL! Brutus just told Trevor to run from Kea

18 October 2018 - 10:50 By Kyle Zeeman
Themba Ndaba plays the role of Brutus on 'The Queen'.
Image: Mzansi Magic/ The Queen

If malume Brutus sees something he doesn't like he doesn't waste time dancing around issues, he'll tell you straight. Just ask Trevor.

Trevor has been in the Khoza house for a few weeks now and is kicking his attraction for Kea into a higher gear.

Of course, malume Brutus saw this and after trying to block the attraction last week had to come face to face with the situation on Wednesday when Trevor opened up about his feelings for Kea.

Trevor even won himself admirers when he labelled his crush a "flower".

Of course malume knew all along and laughed at the suggestion.

The thing is, Brutus is quite fond of Kea and doesn't want her to get hurt or her previous experiences to ruin a potential romance. So he told Trevor that it is best to just leave the idea and save himself heartache.

The streets could hardly believe that Malume was trying to block the romance and took to Twitter to make their feelings know through hilarious memes and jokes.

Others were left defeated by Brutus telling Trevor that he was chowing all the groceries.

