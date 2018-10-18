LOL! Brutus just told Trevor to run from Kea

If malume Brutus sees something he doesn't like he doesn't waste time dancing around issues, he'll tell you straight. Just ask Trevor.

Trevor has been in the Khoza house for a few weeks now and is kicking his attraction for Kea into a higher gear.

Of course, malume Brutus saw this and after trying to block the attraction last week had to come face to face with the situation on Wednesday when Trevor opened up about his feelings for Kea.

Trevor even won himself admirers when he labelled his crush a "flower".