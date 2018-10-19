IN MEMES | Kagiso proposed to Kamina, now the nightmare begins!
Harriet Khoza is going to feel like she's having a bad dream.
After doing everything in her power to stop a drunk on love Kagiso from making a mistake that will break his heart, Harriet's worst nightmare happened while she was asleep. You know, when Kagiso put a ring on the slimy Kamina's finger.
Kamina, the long lost love from Kagiso's soldier days, said yes to marriage without hesitation when Kagiso popped the question. This has left tweeps even more nervous and they are certain Harriet is going to lose her sh*t when she finds out.
Especially after Harriet went through all that trouble of getting Kamina and her child South African citizenship.
Although, in all honesty, this is Harriet we are talking about, Prince could have easily approved the citizenship papers, but that is beside the point.
The point is Harriet thought she had brought Kagiso and her family time to figure out Kamina's real motives by making her a citizen, but as fate (or Kagiso's stupidity) would have it, things will be much different.
Twitter knows that the drama is about to get lit and as Harriet’s worst nightmare begins, they can’t wait to see the fireworks! They had just the right memes.
Can't wait to see Harriet's reaction when she finds out that Kagiso proposed to Kamina after she did everything in her power to prevent that from happening by getting Kamina and Jean-Pierre citizenship #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/xKx0IslQQm— Neo Monaheng (@Monaheng_) October 18, 2018
Can't wait for the day Harrie gets to shoot Kamina in the Ass#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/5hP3MTcmlP— 🎀Melda24🎀 (@Simplytyk_E) October 18, 2018
Looking at Kamina and Sthembiso...somebody please call LesiloRula...💁🏽♀️#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/PTBEsEfNe8— Thuli Danxa (@thulidanxa) October 18, 2018
Kagiso Khoza has been engaged to all his girlfriends. He has not celebrated an anniversary so all relationships hadn’t even reached the 1 year mark. Stop proposing during the honeymoon phase. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/lbotLwQZFn— Zama (@AfricanQueen124) October 19, 2018
Can someone please stop Kagiso @loyisomacdonald 😥😥😣😣@Connie_Ferguson #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/gSxP93Fov8— Keabetswe Matolong (@Khanyawabambie) October 18, 2018
Kagiso, that was definitely the wrong move... #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/xtOvzs3EFw— Superstar status. Lover. (@literockstar) October 18, 2018
I just wana apologize to Harriet abt judging her abt kalamina. This has tought to always trust your instincts they might be wring couple of times but most time they always spot on #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/MnJfoYufVU— sandani godfrey (@godzin86) October 18, 2018
What if Kamina is sent by Diamond to infiltrate the Khozas??🤔🤔🤔#TheQueenMzansi @Mzansimagic@FERGUSON_FILMS pic.twitter.com/iXxy1zb2eS— #CherylZondi - THE GREAT (@Innohero) October 18, 2018
What if Diamond did his homework and is using Kamina and Trevor #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/vlXQmXFJ2m— Neo Monaheng (@Monaheng_) October 18, 2018
I hope Trevor is not Kalaminaying o Kea... Kamina has already fooled us😢🙄 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/PavoeOXxKu— Shadi B (@shadisofla) October 18, 2018
The face I pull every time I see Kamina after she revealed her true colours. @TheQueen_Mzansi #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bzyt9J3ofl— Ntokozo Starring Zul (@Ntokozostarring) October 18, 2018
Me everytime I see Kamina 👇🏾👇🏾 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/xZAEGUjGr2— Nthabi Motsemme (@Nthabi_M7) October 18, 2018