Nasty C is giving away diamonds on his tour – here’s how you can get 'em

19 October 2018 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Nasty C is giving away a chain.
Image: Instagram/Nasty C

Nasty C is taking the title of his album Strings and Bling quite literally and is giving fans an opportunity to win a diamond chain.

The star, who is currently on his Ivyson Tour took to Instagram to announce a new giveaway to those who are planning to come to his shows.

So what do you have to do to win?

There's only three things: 

Post your best Nasty C impression

Tag Nasty C and Shohrehcustomad

Have your ticket in the video

While Nasty C waits for entries to pour in, here are some people reposted by the star, that may have a crack at winning.

The star ran a similar giveaway last year when he handed out a new chain to a fan in Durban.

Nasty C's management told TshisaLIVE at the time that he was inspired to give away the chain and said it was made of several diamonds.

They would not comment on how much the chain cost.

WATCH | Nasty C’s King music vid was meant to 'stretch' art boundaries

Nasty C explains his music videos are a representation of the new wave of hip-hop.
19 days ago

Nasty C: Eminem, Nas & J. Cole's albums aren't better than mine

There's only one big international album this year that competes.
1 month ago

LOL! Nasty C, the streets have decided it's strings and 'blings'

LOL! Rapper tries to set the record straight but nobody is listening.
1 month ago

