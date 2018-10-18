The 411 | Mzekezeke 'teams up' with DJ Sbu to open a record label

Twitter's reaction to Mzekezeke and DJ Sbu "teaming up" to open a record label is hilarious.

DJ Sbu gave TshisaLIVE the 411 on the mega deal.

"As far as music goes, I will be giving more details out as time goes by but I am putting together a brand new record label where I am partnering up with Mzekezeke. That label is called Mzekezeke Music. The company is registered and the first song we released under it was my song with Portia just a few days ago," said DJ Sbu.

Twitter was just amazed by the news that DJ Sbu, who has long been suspected to be the face hiding behind a mask as Mzekezeke is now going to be "working" with the Guqa Ngamadolo hitmaker as co-owners of a company.

"Isn't that just like Connie Ferguson and Karabo Moroka getting into a partnership?" tweeps asked.

However, like he's been denying for the last decade or so DJ Sbu maintains that he ain't Mzekezeke.