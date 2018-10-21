TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Bishop Zondo's dancing to Ehe Moya Wam impresses Ayanda Ncwane

That Thuso Phala move had a lot of spirit!

21 October 2018 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Bishop Stephen Zondo of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministry.
Bishop Stephen Zondo of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministry.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Tumelo Mofokeng

Just when you thought you'd seen the best attempts in the #EhheMoyaWamChallenge, a whole Bishop got his Thuso Phala on and if it impressed Ayanda Ncwane, you know you wanna watch it.

Bishop Stephen Zondo of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministry took his chance with the challenge that has dominated the social media streets since S'fiso Ncwane protégés Abathandwa dropped the biggest song of the year!

Ehhe Moya Wam caused such a stir in SA after it dropped that it's been dubbed the Sister Bettina of Gospel Songs! 

We'll admit, se initially thought the good Bishop was catching the holy ghost fire but, as it turned out, it was the Thuso Phala move.

Halala wena Bishop, we are all great dancers in front of the Lord!

Check out Bishop Zondo's attempt to do the viral choreography below.

Babes Wodumo on being Mampintsha's protégé & legacy!

"Mampintsha and I are fine. Despite everything that has been said about us, si right thina," said Babes.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Karabo Mogane talks about brotherhood with Musa & Donald

Karabo Mogane, Musa Sukwene and Donald are like brothers.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Lumko Johnson guns for international deal with series loosely based on his life

The star has got the attention of Netflix and says it will be on the platform "soon".
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Tino Chinyani: I don’t recommend anyone in a relationship coming into the industry

Dude dishes the deets on the temptations of the industry.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Tumi Morake spills the tea on OPW 'humiliation' & exit TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Kelly Khumalo & Chad Da Don sex it up in new music video TshisaLIVE
  3. Kelly Khumalo on haters claiming Chad Da Don will die for working with her: ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Manaka Ranaka’s mom is every parent EVER! TshisaLIVE
  5. Isidingo’s Motlatsi on being judged for coming from ikasi: It doesn’t make me ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X