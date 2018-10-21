WATCH | Bishop Zondo's dancing to Ehe Moya Wam impresses Ayanda Ncwane

Just when you thought you'd seen the best attempts in the #EhheMoyaWamChallenge, a whole Bishop got his Thuso Phala on and if it impressed Ayanda Ncwane, you know you wanna watch it.

Bishop Stephen Zondo of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministry took his chance with the challenge that has dominated the social media streets since S'fiso Ncwane protégés Abathandwa dropped the biggest song of the year!

Ehhe Moya Wam caused such a stir in SA after it dropped that it's been dubbed the Sister Bettina of Gospel Songs!

We'll admit, se initially thought the good Bishop was catching the holy ghost fire but, as it turned out, it was the Thuso Phala move.

Halala wena Bishop, we are all great dancers in front of the Lord!

Check out Bishop Zondo's attempt to do the viral choreography below.