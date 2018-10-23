Isidingo's Lindani Nkosi on dealing with insecurities & fame

Lindani Nkosi may play one of the fiercest characters on TV but off screen the star is calm, reserved and private. Everything you would not expect in a celebrity - just the way he likes it.

Lindani, who plays the role of Lincoln Sibeko on popular SABC 3 soapie Isidingo has been in the public eye for decades but hardly ever gives interviews. He agreed to chat to TshisaLIVE recently and almost immediately dispelled stereotypes he claims people might have about him as a celebrity.

"I am not a celebrity. I don't see myself as one. I am not a public person. I stay away from public events. I can go to movies. I can go to the theatre but I am not worried about being seen in public. People may think that I want to be out there as a celebrity but I don't. I am very private and like to spend time with my family."

He is similarly coy about being put into the box of legendary actors after his stellar career that has seen him act in some of the biggest shows to ever air on Mzansi TV screens, including Generations, Soul City, Yizo Yizo and Zero Tolerance.

"If you want to put me in that category, I urge you not to. Look at other people, not me. I think I lack a bit of confidence when it comes to my outlook on performances. I don't see myself as a star. I don't see myself as the best. I am able to deliver but if you think I am better than other people, I am not."

Watch Lindani in action below