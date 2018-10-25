Lerato K on how HHP defended her during True Love scandal
In the wake of HHP's death, Lerato Kganyago has remembered how the star stood up for her during her "darkest time".
Lerato shared a screenshot of a post Jabba shared last year when True Love magazine came under fire for its extensive use of Photoshop to edit her pictures on its cover.
In a quest to prove its point the magazine released unedited pictures of Lerato K, which highlighted the cellulite on her legs.
The publication was lambasted and the move was seen as body shaming.
In the middle of the storm Jabba tried to cheer Lerato up and said the cover did not do justice to her beauty.
He was always a brother!!! Stood up for me during a very dark period in my life. Will forever be grateful. Robala Ka Kgotso MORISKI! #RIPHHP pic.twitter.com/Rwxmv5ZEOI— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) October 24, 2018
The TV and radio personality also shared one of Jabba's music videos that she featured in, adding that he always showed her so much respect.
HHP's family confirmed his death on Wednesday but have asked for privacy as they come to terms with the loss.
The hip-hop star's cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed.
He always reminded me of this Video and how far we’ve come. One of the few industry mates, that treated me with so much respect on my come up, always so polite, pleasant and humble . 🖤 #RIPHHP pic.twitter.com/ysN21WKZdb— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) October 24, 2018