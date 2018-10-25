TshisaLIVE

Lerato K on how HHP defended her during True Love scandal

25 October 2018 - 17:07 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lerato Kganyago has fond memories of HHP.
Lerato Kganyago Lerato Kganyago has fond memories of HHP.

In the wake of HHP's death, Lerato Kganyago has remembered how the star stood up for her during her "darkest time". 

Lerato shared a screenshot of a post Jabba shared last year when True Love magazine came under fire for its extensive use of Photoshop to edit her pictures on its cover. 

In a quest to prove its point the magazine released unedited pictures of Lerato K, which highlighted the cellulite on her legs. 

The publication was lambasted and the move was seen as body shaming. 

In the middle of the storm Jabba tried to cheer Lerato up and said the cover did not do justice to her beauty. 

The TV and radio personality also shared one of Jabba's music videos that she featured in, adding that he always showed her so much respect.

HHP's family confirmed his death on Wednesday but have asked for privacy as they come to terms with the loss. 

The hip-hop star's cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed. 

LISTEN | HHP's last interview with TshisaLIVE

In death, the words of his tribute to ProKid have become as powerful and relatable to his own life.
