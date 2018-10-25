Lerato K on how HHP defended her during True Love scandal

In the wake of HHP's death, Lerato Kganyago has remembered how the star stood up for her during her "darkest time".

Lerato shared a screenshot of a post Jabba shared last year when True Love magazine came under fire for its extensive use of Photoshop to edit her pictures on its cover.

In a quest to prove its point the magazine released unedited pictures of Lerato K, which highlighted the cellulite on her legs.

The publication was lambasted and the move was seen as body shaming.

In the middle of the storm Jabba tried to cheer Lerato up and said the cover did not do justice to her beauty.