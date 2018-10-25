TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'My last words would be begging him not to go' - HHP's close friend Thabiso

25 October 2018 - 16:44 By Chrizelda Kekana

The scene outside HHP's house in Randpark Ridge on Thursday was sombre as family streamed in throughout the day to pay their respects to his family. 

HHP's close friend and producer  Thabiso ‘Thasman’ Tsotetsi told TshisaLIVE outside the house that if he could speak to him one last time, he would have begged him not to go. 

Thabiso, who was the first person to be called to Jabba's house on Wednesday after the star's body was found told TshisaLIVE that he was truly hurt that he didn't get the chance to say goodbye.

"What you're asking me is, if I had to say my last words before they cut off my tongue, what would be the words? That's the most difficult thing you could ever imagine. First of all, how easy is it to say goodbye?"

But almost a second later Thasman admitted that if he was given that opportunity he would be too busy convincing HHP to stay.

"Even given that opportunity or chance, I'm sure I would freeze. My whole body would shut down. I don't think I would. I wouldn't be able to say goodbye but I would be able to beg for him not to go, if anything. My last words wouldn't exist, my last words would be begging him not to go."

Thabiso, who met HHP when he was still in school said the star's family was shattered by his loss.

The cause of HHP's death is yet to be officially confirmed. 

