UPDATE: Sbahle Mpisane on getting back into shape & to the things she loves

It's been a matter of weeks since Sbahle Mpisane aka Mzansi's fitness bunnie was discharged from hospital and she can't wait to get back to her ol' self, she told TshisaLIVE.

Sbahle was involved in a horror car crash on August 9, which left her with serious injuries and in hospital for three months.

The reality TV star and fitness fundi's road to recovery has been miraculous to watch.

So it's not surprising that fans thought she was getting back into the swing of things when she shared a throw back video of herself working out.

Sbahle told TshisaLIVE that because she hasn't posted anything on social media for three months, she has just been posting for the fun of it.

"I can't wait to get back to exercising but for now I can't do anything hectic, so I was just posting about the things that I love."

"I just want fans to know that I'm back and I'm well."

When asked about the road to recovery, Sbahle said she was good.