The Herd's Tiisetso: You need to be multi-skilled in this industry
Tiisetso Thoka has dominated screens since his days as a YoTV presenter, but told TshisaLIVE that you can only really survive in the industry if you have your fingers in many pies.
The star, who was recently on screens as Dingane on The Herd took a small break from the industry to become a lawyer, only to leave that gig to pursue more acting opportunities.
As if he didn't have enough on his plate, he also managed several high-profile stars, including Mshoza.
Oh! And he recently revealed to TshisaLIVE that he is launching his music career.
How does he do it all? Tiisetso said he had an obsession with finding a gap in the market and trying to fill it with his skills. Something he says is needed nowadays to be a success in the industry.
"You look at some of the biggest names in the industry, they are doing many things at the same time. Rappers are running companies, actors have production houses, musicians have shares in merchandise and brands. The days of surviving off one cheque are gone. We now need to hustle harder than before to stand out. You need to me multi-skilled in this industry or you won't survive."
He said that he often woke up early and went to bed late, but said he was able to squeeze in all the things he wanted to do in a day through time management.
"What I think people don't really understand is that you can work very hard and not be productive. But if you manage your time and are strict about it, you find you are focused and busy towards a goal not just busy for busy sakes."
The star was shy to reveal some of the other projects on his trusty vision board but hinted at a possible fashion collab and movie roles.
"I have always wanted to star in films and I will soon make a big move in that space. I think that is something I want to focus on more. I want to tap into that side of. So watch this space."