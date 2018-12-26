The Herd's Tiisetso: You need to be multi-skilled in this industry

Tiisetso Thoka has dominated screens since his days as a YoTV presenter, but told TshisaLIVE that you can only really survive in the industry if you have your fingers in many pies.

The star, who was recently on screens as Dingane on The Herd took a small break from the industry to become a lawyer, only to leave that gig to pursue more acting opportunities.

As if he didn't have enough on his plate, he also managed several high-profile stars, including Mshoza.

Oh! And he recently revealed to TshisaLIVE that he is launching his music career.

How does he do it all? Tiisetso said he had an obsession with finding a gap in the market and trying to fill it with his skills. Something he says is needed nowadays to be a success in the industry.

"You look at some of the biggest names in the industry, they are doing many things at the same time. Rappers are running companies, actors have production houses, musicians have shares in merchandise and brands. The days of surviving off one cheque are gone. We now need to hustle harder than before to stand out. You need to me multi-skilled in this industry or you won't survive."