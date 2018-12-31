TshisaLIVE

Skolopad's new name for 2019 is Queen Star

31 December 2018 - 11:34 By Karishma Thakurdin
Change is on the cards for Skolopad.
Image: Instagram/Skolopad

With just a few hours left until the entire world bids farewell to 2018, Skolopad has also decided that her current stage name should stay in the past. 

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, the singer revealed that in 2019 fans should refer to her as Queen Star. 

She also shared a few lines from her latest song and invited interested producers to send her a beat. 

In November, Skolopad told TshisaLIVE that she was thinking of dropping her alter ego for peace. 

This after, Skolopad and her daughter were involved in a car crash that claimed the life of one man. Skolopad took a break from industry while she healed and said that it was refreshing. 

"I have been taking time for myself to heal, since I am still on sick leave. It's been so peaceful without the stress that comes with Skolopad. No calls from media or promoters and the likes. I have been thinking of just exchanging Skolopad for my peace, I didn't realise how much I missed it."

