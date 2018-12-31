TshisaLIVE

Twitter divided over new OPW host

31 December 2018 - 09:57 By Kyle Zeeman
Vele Manenje has taken over from Nomsa Buthelezi as host of 'Our Perfect Wedding'.
Vele Manenje has taken over from Nomsa Buthelezi as host of 'Our Perfect Wedding'.
Image: Mzansi Magic

Popular reality show Our Perfect Wedding welcomed a new host, Vele Manenje to the show on Sunday night, leaving fans confused and deep in their feels.

Last week viewers were left heartbroken when former host Nomsa Buthelezi announced at the end of the episode that she was leaving the show for the foreseeable future.

Vele has big shoes to fill and started off by taking Mzansi on Thembi and Nakedi's journey to tying the knot.

The pair had an amazing wedding filled with jaw-dropping decor and outfits.

But all eyes were on Vele as she helped the couple's story come to life on screen with energy and loads of side eye looks.

Over on the Twitter streets there were divided opinions about Vele.

Bridesmaids on motorbikes & sketchy ages: Is this one of the most ghetto OPW episodes ever?

Also, why didn't President Ramaphosa tell the nation this was Nomsa's last episode?
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Nomsa Buthelezi: Navigating the LGBTQ+ community has been a bit tricky, but I’m lucky to have Zandile

'I've had to learn a lot about who I am because the dynamics of my relationship are not what they used to be in the past,' Nomsa
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Five #OPW moments we won't forget any time soon

#OPW couples are almost always guaranteed to get people talking and these are just 5 who topped the trends lists in 2018.
TshisaLIVE
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Three baecations that had us all jelly in 2018 TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Flames! Bonang Matheba in that bikini is everything! TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's why Trevor Noah sparked outrage around the world TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonnie Mbuli slams Clifton Beach 'racial' incident TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Thank God for miracles' - Sbu Mpisane on daughter's recovery TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X