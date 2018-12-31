Twitter divided over new OPW host

Popular reality show Our Perfect Wedding welcomed a new host, Vele Manenje to the show on Sunday night, leaving fans confused and deep in their feels.

Last week viewers were left heartbroken when former host Nomsa Buthelezi announced at the end of the episode that she was leaving the show for the foreseeable future.

Vele has big shoes to fill and started off by taking Mzansi on Thembi and Nakedi's journey to tying the knot.

The pair had an amazing wedding filled with jaw-dropping decor and outfits.