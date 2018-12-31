Twitter divided over new OPW host
Popular reality show Our Perfect Wedding welcomed a new host, Vele Manenje to the show on Sunday night, leaving fans confused and deep in their feels.
Last week viewers were left heartbroken when former host Nomsa Buthelezi announced at the end of the episode that she was leaving the show for the foreseeable future.
Vele has big shoes to fill and started off by taking Mzansi on Thembi and Nakedi's journey to tying the knot.
The pair had an amazing wedding filled with jaw-dropping decor and outfits.
ICYMI: Check out more of Thembi and Nakedi’s wedding pics, here 👉 https://t.co/BoC6CBMvyo #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/LB1kCMzOdd— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) December 30, 2018
But all eyes were on Vele as she helped the couple's story come to life on screen with energy and loads of side eye looks.
Si on with new presenter, Vele Manenje ngo 7pm this Sunday. Ungaphutelwa! https://t.co/sTEXSwjQgZ #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/tM1dyGqXIF— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) December 28, 2018
Over on the Twitter streets there were divided opinions about Vele.
Vele sounds like a vibe! She is good 🔥🔥.— IG: Pamela_Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga) December 30, 2018
I miss Nomsa already and Her iconic intro 😂
But #OpenUpTheIndustry is what we are about! #OurPerfectWedding
Vele in the building 😍😍😍 #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/gyStm7Ol3K— Cindy Gumede (@NilzaNequis) December 30, 2018
Naturally funny. Multilingual. Energetic. I love her already!❤ Vele #OurPerfectWedding #opwmzansi #OPW pic.twitter.com/O7VYsVPa5e— Tshediso (@Ken_Hlenkosi) December 30, 2018
#OPW— Leo Kotelo (@LeoKotelo) December 30, 2018
I can't...where's Nomsa??? Gomora diva??😭 pic.twitter.com/2nnwd8pA0J
#OurPerfectWedding what time are we starting to hate on the new host— 06 Jan 🎈🎂🎈🍹🎉 (@Tilly_Tetelo) December 30, 2018
Phela I know you pic.twitter.com/AOJhdDC5PD
New host, Vele Manenje. She's Venda so she probably can speak about 19 of SA official languages 😎😂 #OurPerfectWedding— Black & Blessed ❤❤✌ (@Mama_Bridgie) December 30, 2018
New host!!! Im loving her. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/VPtrSKEkjg— Flower_child (@FLOWERCHILD2_0) December 30, 2018
This show and changing presenters.. Annoying 😏😏 #OurPerfectWedding #opwmzansi #opw pic.twitter.com/LXn6BwCy45— Miss Stacey (@MalebzaGP) December 30, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding I really love this vele lady ❤️❤️❤️ shine babes shine 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BikFTP1SZe— Busisiwe Bliss👑 (@Bucie_Bliss) December 30, 2018
Why is the host so loud? #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/7XOMkEXYDi— Let Baloyi (@letbaloyi) December 30, 2018
Where is Nomsa?#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/a2QF8ioVrV— JAY_ (@JUST_JAY_0825) December 30, 2018
I'm not feeling today's #OPW either ke presenter or couple ya di soccer age 🤣🤣😭— Keabetsoe-Kaboentle #BabesWomjovo (@Keabie) December 30, 2018
This Vele lady's "dark neck" is unsettling nje.#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/6Ru7ls86eZ— Vee (@MamaKhwezi) December 30, 2018
Vele is the highlight of this episode. She’s stolen my heart. I’m so inlove! #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/eSF6z5qfyF— Nomahlubi (@YonelaZihlangu) December 30, 2018