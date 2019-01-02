Babes Wodumo on her journey: Fame wasn't what it looked like from the outside

Babes Wodumo always believed she was meant to be a superstar but when Wololo blew up, she quickly discovered just how unprepared she was for fame.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the gqom queen said that growing up she always knew she wanted to be on big stages and thought she was ready but when it happened, fame wasn't what she expected.

"To be honest I thought I was ready for fame because I knew from a long time ago that I was meant for big stages. I was ready until I got here, then I realised fame wasn't what it looked like from the outside and I wasn't as ready as I thought,” she said.

Babes not only became one of the most recognisable faces in Mzansi but she also caught the attention of international superstars.

Not only did she bag an international BET award nomination but she even had Major Lazer’s DJ Diplo seeking her out for a collaboration.