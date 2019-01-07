TshisaLIVE

#OPW | A guest at Rebecca & Thulani’s wedding lit up Twitter

07 January 2019 - 10:15 By Kyle Zeeman
A wedding guest stole the show on Sunday night's episode of 'Our Perfect Wedding'.
Image: Twitter/ @MotloungTaps

Rebecca and Thulani had a fairytale wedding filled with amazing decor and food, but it was one of the guests who really stole the show during the ceremony on Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding.

The couple shared their heartwarming love story, which included how they met and the journey to their big day.  Thulani explained that when he first met Rebecca she was shy and didn't speak to anyone. 

Viewers saw just what he meant as Rebecca went through a lot of the episode without speaking. 

But sis became vocal when it came to making sure her dress would have enough breathing room to allow her to vosho in peace.

She got her wish, and her perfect day, and the internet couldn't be more happy for the pair.

But the attention was off the couple for a while during the episode when a guest at the wedding was caught looking at his phone.

The mkulu was living his best life on the other end of the screen.

Soon the internet was abuzz with tweets and memes about mkhulu and his phone.

While many thought he was recording the ceremony, others were quick to speculate on what else he could be doing.

Twitter divided over new OPW host

Vele got a thumbs up from most, but some are still hesitant to stan.
7 days ago

Five #OPW moments we won't forget any time soon

#OPW couples are almost always guaranteed to get people talking and these are just 5 who topped the trends lists in 2018.
17 days ago

Bridesmaids on motorbikes & sketchy ages: Is this one of the most ghetto OPW episodes ever?

Also, why didn't President Ramaphosa tell the nation this was Nomsa's last episode?
14 days ago

