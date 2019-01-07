#OPW | A guest at Rebecca & Thulani’s wedding lit up Twitter
Rebecca and Thulani had a fairytale wedding filled with amazing decor and food, but it was one of the guests who really stole the show during the ceremony on Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding.
The couple shared their heartwarming love story, which included how they met and the journey to their big day. Thulani explained that when he first met Rebecca she was shy and didn't speak to anyone.
Viewers saw just what he meant as Rebecca went through a lot of the episode without speaking.
But sis became vocal when it came to making sure her dress would have enough breathing room to allow her to vosho in peace.
She got her wish, and her perfect day, and the internet couldn't be more happy for the pair.
This couple looks humble and perfect 😍😍#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/qqDQoC1pr4— vukosi (@vukowsie) January 6, 2019
But the attention was off the couple for a while during the episode when a guest at the wedding was caught looking at his phone.
The mkulu was living his best life on the other end of the screen.
Soon the internet was abuzz with tweets and memes about mkhulu and his phone.
While many thought he was recording the ceremony, others were quick to speculate on what else he could be doing.
Umkhulu wenzani manje 😂😂#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/ZgelW1ijnL— Thapelo Taps Motloung (@MotloungTaps) January 6, 2019
This wedding is nice jong #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/f1uEaJ4FMh— baby_k (@baby_Kx) January 6, 2019
#OurPerfectWedding when you get an sms that Bae just sent you instant Money🤩 pic.twitter.com/aYGAmZF5bs— Nontokozo Sithole (@6a2c1a3231b0494) January 6, 2019
And this old man🤣🤣🤣#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/UpKVCHaORe— Morekhu (@Morekhu1) January 6, 2019
#OurPerfectWedding— Dankie_Vyf (@ChegoPhillip) January 6, 2019
Lol I can imagine him watching SN 🔞 videos with that face 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xTJSrV8ZGb
Mkhulu ka fone #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/Zrsz0bXfbL— ngwana ko gae (@i_amthe_girl) January 6, 2019
The facial expression says a lot #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/2w4EVncbEf— Born before 94 elections 🗳️🗳️🗳️ (@saphovic_94) January 6, 2019
I got you meme users 😂😂😂😂#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/4y1u93ugsG— Bathong Keagh🌻 (@I_Liveth) January 6, 2019