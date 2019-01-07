OPW | A guest at Rebecca & Thulani’s wedding lit up Twitter

Rebecca and Thulani had a fairytale wedding filled with amazing decor and food, but it was one of the guests who really stole the show during the ceremony on Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding.

The couple shared their heartwarming love story, which included how they met and the journey to their big day. Thulani explained that when he first met Rebecca she was shy and didn't speak to anyone.

Viewers saw just what he meant as Rebecca went through a lot of the episode without speaking.

But sis became vocal when it came to making sure her dress would have enough breathing room to allow her to vosho in peace.

She got her wish, and her perfect day, and the internet couldn't be more happy for the pair.