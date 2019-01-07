TshisaLIVE

Sbahle sends sweet message of support to injured bae Itu Khune

07 January 2019 - 10:08 By Karishma Thakurdin
Sbahle and Itu are #goals.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane

Sbahle Mpisane's encouraging message to her bae and soccer player Itu Khune, who will not be on the field for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury will leave you in your feels.  

As reported by TimesLIVE on Sunday Kaizer Chiefs officials confirmed that Itu suffered a shoulder injury while in training and that he would be out for the rest of the season. 

Shortly after the news emerged, Sbahle took to Instagram to offer support to her man. 

"My babe please know that tough times never last but tough people do. I am with you in your dark times. You will overcome this injury in no time.. wish you nothing but speedy recovery my love @itukhune32." 

Itu replied to Sbahle, letting her know that "all will be well" soon. 

Sbahle who was involved in a horror car crash on August 9 2018, was discharged from hospital after more than three months in December. 

As Sbahle fought her way back to good health, Itu often shared touching messages in tribute of her fighting spirit. 

A few weeks ago, Sbahle told TshisaLIVE that she could not wait to get back to her ol' self and to doing the things she loves. 

"I can't wait to get back to exercising but for now I can't do anything hectic." 

