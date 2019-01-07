Sbahle sends sweet message of support to injured bae Itu Khune

Sbahle Mpisane's encouraging message to her bae and soccer player Itu Khune, who will not be on the field for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury will leave you in your feels.

As reported by TimesLIVE on Sunday Kaizer Chiefs officials confirmed that Itu suffered a shoulder injury while in training and that he would be out for the rest of the season.

Shortly after the news emerged, Sbahle took to Instagram to offer support to her man.

"My babe please know that tough times never last but tough people do. I am with you in your dark times. You will overcome this injury in no time.. wish you nothing but speedy recovery my love @itukhune32."

Itu replied to Sbahle, letting her know that "all will be well" soon.