Caster Semenya's partner pens the sweetest note on their anniversary

13 January 2019 - 08:42 By Karishma Thakurdin
Caster Semenya and Violet are #lovegoals.
Image: Instagram/ Caster Semenya

Lovebirds Caster Semenya and her partner, Violet Raseboya recently celebrated three years of wedded bliss. 

To celebrate the special day Violet shared a beautiful collage of all the memories they've made and gushed over her lady. 

"Love is beautiful, Love is patient, Love is kind, it does not boast, it does not envy, it doesn't have gender, It is not rude, It is not proud, Love protects, Love trusts. It keep no record of wrongs, Love bear all the things, Love never ends and Love never fails.

"We came a long way. Wewe happy anniversary to us. 11years of relationship and 3 years of marriage and I feel like it was yesterday. I thank the almighty every day to have someone like you in my life. @castersemenya800m I appreciate you and I love you my Bubu." 

Caster also gave fans a glimpse into the sneaker cake they got to mark the special day. 

View this post on Instagram

#Casvioday-07-01❤

A post shared by Caster Semenya (@castersemenya800m) on

